Bears target important defensive, offensive needs in new 3-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft kicks off in one month, where the Chicago Bears will be looking to address some important needs with some limited draft capital.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have just six draft picks to fill some big needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive back and linebacker.

Unfortunately, they don’t have a first-round pick, which means Bears fans will be left watching the first round without much investment. Unless Poles does the unexpected and trades into the first round.

With the NFL draft just around the corner, we’re in full mock draft season. In NFL.com’s Chad Reuter‘s new three-round mock draft, the Bears address some important needs on offense and defense. But perhaps the most surprising thing is that Chicago doesn’t go offense with their first selection at Pick 39.

Round 2, Pick 39: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

The Bears have some starting roles and depth concerns in the secondary. Chicago has yet to add a cornerback this offseason, which would seem to indicate they’ll consider doing so with one of their top picks.

But Reuter has the Bears instead addressing a need in the secondary with their first selection in Georgia safety Lewis Cine. Right now, Eddie Jackson is the only safety who’s a lock for a starting job. DeAndre Houston-Carson and free-agent addition Dane Cruikshank. Cine would be a great fit at starting safety opposite Jackson.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Cine:

“Cine plays with a willing aggressiveness that fit right in with Georgia’s talented stop unit. He plays with an urgent, downhill approach, which leads to memorable collisions but he’s not always under control in getting there. He doesn’t have desired mass and stopping power for his style of play, but the work gets done. Cine lacks range and instincts to play over the top and is better suited to split safety and down safety alignments. He can handle man coverage underneath but doesn’t have the hips to swing and sway with talented receivers down the field. Cine has future starting potential as a zero flinch safety, but has limitations for defenses to consider.”

Round 2, Pick 48: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

With the focus on developing quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears have plenty of work to do up front with the offensive line this offseason. Chicago added Lucas Patrick, who will start at center, and depth piece Dakota Dozier. Still, there are concerns both at guard and tackle, and it’ll be interesting to see what they address first.

Reuter has the Bears selecting Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas with the 49th overall pick. While Chicago has two second-year tackles in Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, Lucas would figure to compete for that starting right tackle job — or perhaps kick inside to guard.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Lucas:

“Teams will need to balance the run game limitations against his potential success in pass protection when placing draft value on Lucas. He’s too upright as a drive blocker and too lumbering to get to lateral and second-level blocks. In pass protection, however, his length and power make him a wider target to circumvent for rushers, while his patience and core strength make him tougher to counter. His need for tight end help when protecting against true edge speed could be a catalyst for a move inside to guard. Lucas is scheme-limited but has eventual starting potential at either right tackle or guard.”

Round 3, Pick 71: WR David Bell, Purdue

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping in theme with the need to build around Fields, the Bears need to strengthen their receiving corps. They added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown during the first wave of free agency. But they need to surround Fields with even more weapons.

Right now, Darnell Mooney projects to be Chicago’s top wideout. But it’s clear the Bears need to target a wide receiver with one of their first three picks in the draft. Reuter has them selecting Purdue wideout David Bell with the 71st overall pick. Bell is someone who’s been linked to the Bears this offseason, and he’d be a nice addition to this wide receiver group.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Bell:

“Inside/outside target who is more smooth than sudden in uncovering over the first two levels of the field. Bell is like a crafty pitcher with a limited fastball but a variety of pitches to get hitters out. He wins with process over speed and has an ability to keep man coverage off-balance with rhythmic route-running and detailed footwork. While the tape has several elements to excite the viewer, the lack of functional explosiveness, speed and change of direction he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine simply can’t be ignored. He’s a willing worker in the middle of the field and has a savvy element to his game, but he’ll have to prove he’s better than his testing suggested as a Day 3 prospect.”

