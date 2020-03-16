Bears are talking to Teddy Bridgewater

The Mitchell Trubisky era in Chicago could be ending. At least, his era as a starter.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, talks are underway between the Bears and Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The initial numbers floating around (something in the range of $21 million per year) suggest that Bridgewater would be installed as the No. 1 option in Chicago. And that would be a great deal for a guy who has started six games since January 2016.

Bridgewater was 5-0 last year with the Saints, while Drew Brees was injured. A first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014, a deal with the Bears would bring him back to the black-and-blue division.

