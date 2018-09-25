Bears takeaways from NFL’s week 3 – end of “Fitzmagic?” Leading NFCN without a leading QB, and Dowell Loggains

After he threw three interceptions in the first half of the Tampa Bay-Pittsburgh game on MNF, Ryan Fitzmagic has reverted to just plain Ryan Fitzpatrick. The result is that the Bears likely should expect to see Jameis Winston at quarterback when the Buccaneers show up in Soldier Field next Sunday.



This would not necessarily be good news for the Bears, even with Winston starting this season with a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.



Last-place finishes in the standings by the Bears and Bucs have had Winston facing the Bears each of his three NFL seasons, all three in Raymond James Stadium. After the Bears escaped with a victory in Winston's rookie (2015) season, the Buccaneers outscored the Bears by a combined 65-17 in Winston's last two meetings with them.



No surprise really, but the Bears are leading the NFC North with the lowest-rated quarterback in the division:



No. Player Rating



8 Aaron Rodgers 104.5

12 Kirk Cousins 98.8

23 Matthew Stafford 83.4

25 Mitch Trubisky 77.8



Trubisky does rank ahead of rookies Josh Allen of Buffalo and the Jets' Sam Darnold but he does stand 26th in yards per attempt at a very underwhelming 5.68



But Trubisky and the offense produced produced only six plays of 12 yards or longer at Green Bay and six against Seattle. Against the Cardinals, the Bears had nine, but those included three on runs, by Tarik Cohen (21 and 17 yards) and Jordan Howard (17), plus four short completions with yards after catches.



The irony is that the offense is getting a completion rate from Trubisky – 69.2 – that is axiomatic for success with West Coast offenses. But his overall accuracy continues to inconsistent: His completion percentage is its lowest (51.16) in the red zone, and he has established zero deep threat based on accuracy on throws longer than 10 yards.



"Those are important to have and we need to start connecting on those," said coach Matt Nagy. "It's great to take the opportunity of going deep, those are great, but they're way better and they mean a lot more when you connect on them… .



"I thought that there were some good ones and I thought there were some he could get better at. That's where we're at. He'll be the first to tell you that. We'll do everything we possibly can each week to make sure we limit those inaccuracies."



Funky stats and factoids aren't all that difficult to find in the NFL; all the teams that could've drafted Tom Brady or Joe Montana, that sort of thing.



So isn't there something at least lightly amusing about the Miami Dolphins, the Bears' opponent on Oct. 14 coming out of the off week, sitting at 3-0 and sharing the No. 1 spot in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs?



Behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the NFL's No. 3 passer (121.8 rating)?



Under offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains?















































































