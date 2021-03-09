After Bears tag Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen stumps for extension

Tarik Cohen campaigns for A-Rob extension after tag news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Now that the Bears have officially placed the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, one of his teammates is already stumping for the team to get to work on a long-term deal.

Paydaman — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 9, 2021

Cohen signed a contract extension before the 2020 season that will keep him in Chicago through 2023.

As things stand, Robinson is set to earn $18 million under the franchise tag. However, Robinson’s agent and Ryan Pace have until July 15 to work out a longer-term deal. Once that deadline passes, both sides will have to wait until next offseason to sign a new contract.

Robinson has been the Bears’ most consistent receiver since he joined the team in 2018. Last year, he led the team with 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. In only three seasons, Robinson ranks 11th and 15th on the Bears leaderboards with 255 catches and 3,151 yards, respectively. With another 100-catch, 1,000-yard season in 2021, Robinson would move to fourth in franchise history for receptions, and fifth in receiving yards.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!