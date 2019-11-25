Bears right tackle Bobby Massie to miss time

The Bears have enough issues on offense, now they have to adjust for an injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bears right tackle Bobby Massie suffered a high ankle sprain in yesterday’s win over the Giants.

Massie missed a game earlier this year because of vertigo, but this injury should keep him out a few weeks.

The Bears signed him to a lucrative extension this offseason, locking him up through the 2022 season. With games and realistic chances for the postseason dwindling, he might not see much more of 2019.