Bears make surprise pick at No. 9 in new 4-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul, and they’re still in a prime position at ninth overall.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter shared his latest four-round mock draft, where he had the Bears addressing some important needs but also going in a surprising way at No. 9.

While there are a number of needs to address, the biggest no doubt along the defensive line — at tackle and edge rusher — as well as offensive line and cornerback which are addressed in this mock.

When all is said and done, the Bears make six picks in the first four rounds. Here’s a look:

Round 1, Pick 9: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Considering the number of needs along the defensive and offensive lines, the expectation is the Bears will target one of those at No. 9. But Reuter has Chicago going in a different direction in landing Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who some believe will go in the top 10.

Here’s what Reuter had to say about his choice of Robinson to the Bears:

I don’t blame teams avoiding running backs in the top 10 because of how many injuries occur at the position — but the Bears could make an exception for Robinson. His combination of power, speed, shiftiness and receiving ability make him a potential star in the Christian McCaffrey mold. Signing D’Onta Foreman does not take the Bears out of the running for this all-around offensive threat.

Running back is far from a positional need right now, especially given Chicago added D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer to join Khalil Herbert in the backfield — along with the NFL’s best running quarterback in Justin Fields. But Robinson is a potential star in the making and the idea of pairing him with Fields is something that even Robinson is excited about.

Poles has said in the past that he won’t let positional need prevent them from landing the best player on the board. And there’s a chance Robinson could be one of those six to eight “blue” players that Poles has on his draft board.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

With the Bears’ first pick in the second round — No. 53 from the Ravens — they finally address the offensive tackle position with the selection of Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Bergeron:

A college tackle who could be best playing inside at guard, Bergeron is evenly proportioned and wears his weight well on a compact frame. He’s a dynamic run blocker, able to excel in all three phases (positioning, sustain and finish). He’s just as capable of climbing and tagging second-level linebackers as he is at opening run lanes at the point of attack with leg drive. He’s athletic enough to play tackle, but inconsistent anchor and hand placement could cause concern for evaluators. While his protection issues are potentially correctable, Bergeron’s scheme-versatile, Pro Bowl-caliber run-blocking potential might hasten a team’s decision to move him inside.

The Bears’ offensive line is far from a finished product, but they’re one glaring hole is currently at right tackle. Bergeron is someone who could fill that hole or even kick inside at guard. He excels in run blocking, which is the foundation of this Chicago offense, but improvement is needed in pass protection.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR): CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

With Chicago’s second pick in the second round, they address the cornerback position with the addition of Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Forbes:

Forbes is long, can run and has a talent for taking the ball away, which means he has a chance to become a coveted cornerback. However, his wire-thin frame does not work in his favor. Forbes’ instincts and recognition are fun to watch. He pounces on quick-game throws and has the ball skills to take the ball away. He’s highly capable in all forms of zone coverage and operates out of press-man, but is inconsistent matching the release and staying in phase with routes through sharp cuts. His slender build and lack of tackle strength will make him a target for opposing running games. Forbes could become an early starter with quality ball production, but teams might need to expect some up-and-down performances.

While the defensive line and offensive line are the biggest needs — given games are won and lost in the trenches — cornerback has been an underrated need. Outside of Jaylon Johnson, entering a contract year, and Kyler Gordon, coming off an up-and-down rookie year, the Bears need to find that solid CB3 on the backend of the defense. Forbes, known for his ballhawking ability, could certainly be the guy.

Round 3, Pick 64: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

With their lone third-round pick, the Bears finally address the defensive line with the selection of LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari at No. 64.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Ojulari:

Stand-up rush linebacker with upside as a pass rusher but inconsistent effort stopping the run. Ojulari is bendy as an edge rusher and will wreak substantially more pocket havoc once he builds a more complete rush plan. He plays contain as a run defender and has the pursuit speed to spill the run wide or make tackles in space, but needs to play with consistent effort on all run snaps. B.J. Ojulari possesses all the tools necessary to start for an NFL team once he adds a bit more polish to his game.

Chicago has needs across the entire defensive line, including off the edge. The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, managing just 20 sacks in 17 sacks. Ojulari is someone who still needs some refining, particularly in run defense, but he has the potential to be a starter down the line.

Round 4, Pick 103: DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

At the top of the fourth round, Chicago addresses the 3-technique position with the selection of Bowling Green defensive tackle Karl Brooks.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Brooks:

The inclination to shrug off Brooks’ production based on level of competition — or because of questions about his positional fit — might be a mistake. Brooks’ snap quickness, footwork, hand usage and motor are all translatable play qualities. His movement and counters are intuitive, allowing for quick access into the backfield. Against the pass, he frequently beat tackles as a bull rusher off the edge. Brooks has the size of a three-technique but the versatility and athleticism to move around a defensive front. He flashes disruptive, three-down talent as a future starter in a one-gap scheme.

The Bears currently have just two defensive tackles on the roster who will factor into the defensive line rotation in Justin Jones and Andrew Billings. Brooks could be that disruptive 3-tech that could power Matt Eberflus’ defense, but he has versatility across the line.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI): LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

With the fourth-round pick from the Eagles (in the Robert Quinn trade), Reuter has the Bears drafting Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Williams:

Team captain with athletic, tapered build and eye-catching production. Williams looks and moves more like a big box safety with his bursts to the football and open-field fluidity. Lacking the size and strength to match up with NFL take-on duties near the line, Williams needs to become more adept at slipping blocks and staying a step ahead of the blocking scheme. His coverage potential and special teams background will give his roster quest a boost as a likely Day 3 selection looking to fit into a backup role as a Will linebacker.

Linebacker is far down the list in terms of positional need after the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in free agency. But Williams could provide depth at linebacker, alongside Jack Sanborn, while also serving as a key special teams contributor.

