Bears Super Bowl odds after Keenan Allen, Justin Fields trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have earned praise across the nation for their myriad offseason moves, but one sportsbook doesn’t believe all the trades, free agent signings, and expected addition of Caleb Williams will change the team’s championship outlook. With many major transactions already in the books, the Bears still have 40/1 odds to win the Super Bowl per BetOnline. That’s exactly where they were before free agency began.

The 40/1 odds means that a $10 wager would win $400.

Bears GM Ryan Poles has been one of the busiest men in the league since last year’s Super Bowl. He’s completely reshaped the roster with surprising acquisitions like the Keenan Allen trade. Poles has also added veterans at positions of need by signing players like Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates, who will help on the interior of the offensive line, and Kevin Byard who will take over for Eddie Jackson at free safety.

Of course the biggest change is coming up in the draft. After trading Justin Fields to the Steelers, the Bears have a clear path to selecting a rookie quarterback. The widely held consensus is that Williams will be the man. He’s arguably the most highly-touted QB prospect since Andrew Luck, so one would think that he’d influence oddsmakers to shorten their odds for a Bears Super Bowl bid. However, oddsmakers probably know their history well enough to stand pat: no rookie QB has ever started in the Big Game, let alone won it all.

