Bears Super Bowl odds jump after No. 1 pick trade to Panthers

Bears Super Bowl odds jump drastically after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made one of the biggest moves in their 100+ year history on Friday by trading away the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 pick, No. 61, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-round and D.J. Moore. It takes years to really assess how moves of this magnitude affects a franchise, and whether things worked out or whether it was a bust. But Vegas didn’t wait to give a sign of their approval.

Following the trade, the Bears’ Super Bowl odds on PointsBet jumped from +7500 to +5000. That means if you place a $100 bet for the Bears to win it all in 2023, that bet will win $5000 now, instead of $7500 if you had placed that bet last week.

RELATED: Nine players the Bears may draft with the No. 9 pick

The Bears are now tied for 21st at +5000, along with the Giants. For what it’s worth, the Lions lead all NFC North teams at +2500, the Packers come in at +3300 and the Vikings sit at +4000. The Panthers who just acquired the No. 1 pick are behind the Bears, at +6000. The defending champion Chiefs are the favorites to repeat with +600 odds, while the Cardinals have the longest odds at +20000.

The Bears won’t be able to land a player of Will Anderson’s caliber now that they’ve traded back to No. 9, but they will still be able to add a Day 1 starter at a number of positions. Moore also immediately raises the profile of the passing offense. In five seasons, Moore has 364 catches for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The draft begins Apr. 27.

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Editor's note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.