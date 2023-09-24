Bears studs and duds: Taylor Swift most exciting part of awful loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears came into Week 3 with an 0-2 record and were hoping to shake it off with an upset win against the Chiefs, but as it turned out they were (in) trouble when they walked in (to Arrowhead Stadium). Trouble, trouble, trouble. The Chiefs were on the Bears’ scent like a bounty hunter en route to their 41-10 win. A Cairo Santos fourth quarter field goal and DJ Moore touchdown catch saved the Bears from putting up a blank space on the scoreboard, but it had no bearing on the outcome of the game. This game is sure to give the Bears a bad reputation across the league, and when each player looks in the mirror they’ll have to say, “Hi, it’s me. I’m the problem, it’s me.”

STUDS

TAYLOR SWIFT AND DONNA KELCE

Thank goodness for those cutaways to the Chiefs family and friends box. The glimpses of Travis Kelce’s mom and his new boo were welcome respites from the football the Bears played on Sunday. Kelce and Swift were the love story we needed.

PEOPLE MAKING TAYLOR SWIFT PUNS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Again, this was likely much more fun for Bears fans than watching the football game.

DUDS

THE CHICAGO BEARS

The many injuries on the Bears offensive line and the secondary obviously put the team behind the eight ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. That said, almost nothing the Bears did on Sunday worked. There are bad losses. There are embarrassing losses. There are blowout losses. There are losses that make you wonder what’s going on at every level. This loss fits all of the above, and it’s a feeling that Bears fans remember all too well.

