Bears stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down after two weeks of training camp

It’s been an eventful training camp for the Chicago Bears since the players returned to Halas Hall nearly two weeks ago. But things have kicked up a notch over the last few days. Whether it’s been the increased physicality with pads coming on, players jawing with each other following a big play, or even a scuffle or two that’s broken out, something exciting has occurred during every practice.

That includes the performances of the individual players and their progress throughout camp, good and bad. Some have built on their strong starts while others may have dropped off a bit. Here are a few players whose stock has risen in recent days and some who have seen theirs dip.

Stock up: WR Chase Claypool

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chase Claypool has taken over Bears training camp over the last week or so. The fourth-year wide receiver flashed a bit early on, but has gelled with quarterback Justin Fields recently as the two have hooked up for big plays in every practice. Claypool’s most notable moment, however, came immediately after a catch when he took exception to a hit by safety Eddie Jackson on Saturday.

Following the hit, Claypool grabbed Jackson’s facemask, threw it, and jawed back and forth for a bit while the whole team got involved. Normally, a scuffle like this wouldn’t register much but this occurred three days after the defense wiped the floor with an offense that showed little fight. Claypool was a player who chirped back and it was needed. He’s stepping up both as a player and a leader.

Chase Claypool getting wide open#DaBears pic.twitter.com/BaGqb3XVGu — Chicago Football Guy (@ChiFootballGuy) August 6, 2023

Stock down: G Nate Davis

Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The stock is down for guard Nate Davis because he simply hasn’t seen the field in over a week. The veteran offensive lineman has been out due to an undisclosed injury dating back to August 1st. Head coach Matt Eberflus has said that none of the Bears injuries are anything to be concerned about for the long term, but not having Davis when the offensive line needs to develop chemistry certainly isn’t ideal.

The Bears signed Davis to a three-year deal worth up to $30 million this offseason. They’re counting on him to deliver as a player and a mentor to rookie Darnell Wright and he’ll need to be on the field to do that.

Stock up: S Jaquan Brisker

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Jaquan Brisker #9 of the Chicago Bears stretches during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496730803

If you were able to actually buy stock in NFL players, you should be running to the window for Jaquan Brisker immediately. The second-year safety has done nothing but make spectacular plays every day of camp. Like Claypool, he’s also found his voice and has fired up the rest of the defense with his trash talking.

Brisker keeps ascending as a player throughout camp and is a popular breakout candidate for the 2023 season. His rookie year showed plenty of promise and he’s building on that in camp. Even though he hasn’t practiced the last couple of days, you can’t deny the impact he’s had over the last week.

I’ll forever be grateful for Ryan Poles drafting Jaquan Brisker. He’s been a stud since Day 1 for Chicago. Perennial Pro Bowl potential. 📈

pic.twitter.com/9eUSfeFBFJ — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) August 1, 2023

Stock down: QB P.J. Walker

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: P.J. Walker #15 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

QB1 has looked solid throughout camp, but the same cannot be said for QB2. P.J. Walker has missed his targets quite a bit with overthrows or simply bad passes as of late. Whether it’s guys like Brisker or undrafted free agents like Bralen Trahan, Walker’s been getting picked off during team drills and overthrowing receivers during 1-on-1s.

Almost every single throw by PJ Walker has been an overthrow in 1 on 1s. Velus Jones had a guy absolutely beat one time. Incomplete. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 6, 2023

It’s not the most concerning thing considering Walker’s the backup and interceptions happen in camp. But you want to see a little more consistency out of the position, especially if something were to happen that Fields needed to miss time. Hopefully Walker can string some solid practices together going into the preseason.

Stock up: DT Andrew Billings

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

You can’t really miss defensive tackle Andrew Billings when he’s on the field, but he’s a player who has been (figuratively) overshadowed by rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens. Billings’ impact on the field has not, however, and he’s showing he’s ready to play a significant role for the Bears run defense.

Billings, who signed as a free agent this offseason, has been giving the offensive line fits as of late. He’s gotten into the backfield and blown plays up and has also drawn holding calls. He’s about to make more of an impact too with Yannick Ngakoue coming into the fold. If Billings can continue swallowing up blocks in the middle of the line, players like Ngakoue will have a better chance of taking down the quarterback.

Bears first team defensive line gave second team offensive line lots of trouble in move the ball period. Andrew Billings in particular was in the backfield a ton. Dominique Robinson flashed too. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 6, 2023

Stock down: WR Tyler Scott

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Tyler Scott #13 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a receiving drill during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If you could chart out wide receiver Tyler Scott’s stock over the last week or so of camp, it would look like a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America. The rookie wide receiver continues to burn defenders with his elite quickness and speed, but has struggled to hang onto the ball when he gets a pass or even a punt.

Another drop for Tyler Scott. Ball hit his hands on a slant route in two-minute drills. Then Scott muffed a punt. He recovered the ball. https://t.co/cq7oGggrYH — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

Everything else about Scott’s game is spectacular. He demonstrates tremendous footwork coming off the line and blows past defenders with ease. And he’s had his share of highlight plays when he does hold onto the ball. It’s the consistency of it that’s been an issue and for someone as talented as him, it can be frustrating. If this persists into the regular season, then there might be cause for concern. For now, we can chalk this up to a rookie still getting used to the pro game.

Stock up: RB Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson participates in the NFL football team’s Back Together training camp event for fans on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Lake Forest , Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILCA

It’s taken a little bit of time but we’re finally seeing running back Roschon Johnson make plays out of the backfield. Johnson missed a few practices due to an undisclosed ailment but recently returned and has been putting on a show.

Johnson showed off his physicality recently when he trucked defensive back A.J. Thomas during a padded practice. He also demonstrated his versatility during Family Fest, catching passes out of the backfield and turning upfield for big gains.

Roschon Johnson just straight embarrassing Jaylon Johnson. Johnson also made a great move to make 2 people miss on a seperate play that the crowd loved pic.twitter.com/qIeDM2qbot — Frankly Speaking Bull Sports Podcast (@FSBullPodcast) August 6, 2023

For the first bit of camp, veterans Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman dominated the touches in the backfield. Now it looks like Johnson is finally catching up. He still will likely remain behind the veterans heading into Week 1 but his time as the lead back will come at some point. Positive plays like the ones he’s had in practice recently will help get him there.

