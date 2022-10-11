Bears stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down following Week 5 loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, where they dropped to 2-3 on the season.

It was far from a demoralizing loss, especially considering how the Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, a fumble prevented Chicago from a chance at victory for the second straight week.

But there were some encouraging (and not-so-encouraging) outings coming out of this game.

Here’s a look at which Bears players are trending up or down following Sunday’s Week 5 loss against the Vikings.

Stock Up: QB Justin Fields

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the biggest reason why this loss didn’t feel like a loss is because quarterback Justin Fields made progress against a pretty good Vikings squad. Fields took a step forward in his development, where he looked the most comfortable he has all season. He showed confidence and poise in the pocket, and was able to make plays with his arm and legs. Fields completed 15-of-21 passes (71%) for 208 yards with one touchdown and a 118.8 passer rating. It’s the kind of performance he’ll be looking to build on heading into Week 6.

Stock Down: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly wasn’t a revenge game for former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was responsible for two of the biggest mistakes in the second half. The most egregious came as the Bears were driving down field to tie the game in the final minute. Smith-Marsette had the ball ripped out of his hands by Cameron Dantzler, which cost Chicago a chance to win the game. Smith-Marsette was also responsible for the illegal block call that negated a 52-yard Justin Fields touchdown run. Granted, it looked like the defender flopped. But it still took away valuable points.

Stock Up: TE Cole Kmet

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Good things happen when the Bears get tight end Cole Kmet involved on offense. Kmet has been virtually nonexistent in the passing game this season, but he had a nice game against the Vikings with four catches for 45 yards. The stats aren’t anything to write home about, but it’s the kind of performance that this offense needs to start rolling in the passing game. Kmet was able to run through defenders for extra yardage on some clutch catches, and he’s someone who can provide a safety blanket for Justin Fields.

Stock Down: WR Dante Pettis

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly feels like we’re nearing the end of the Dante Pettis era. Pettis has seen increased production on offense with the Bears down Byron Pringle, who landed on IR. But for the second consecutive week, Pettis had an egregious drop. In fact, he had two on third down against the Vikings, and it’s clear he’s not going to help Justin Fields. With N’Keal Harry being activated off IR, don’t expect to see Pettis involved in the passing game.

Stock Up: CB Kindle Vildor

David Berding/Getty Images

The Bears have been without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for three games, which led to the unexpected emergence of Kindle Vildor at cornerback. He’s not a Pro Bowler by any means, but Vildor has been solid in the three games without Johnson. Vildor recorded his first NFL interception against the Vikings, which led to a Chicago field goal. With Johnson close to returning, you have to wonder if the Bears would consider keeping him outside opposite Johnson and leaving Kindle Vildor in the slot.

Stock Down: C Sam Mustipher

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears offensive line remains a concern, and center Sam Mustipher has been the biggest liability up front. He had a costly mistake in the beginning of the game when he snapped the ball as Justin Fields went to audible. Luckily, Fields recovered the fumble. But it ended the offensive series before it could even begin. Mustipher has struggled at center since last season, but with Lucas Patrick recovering from a broken thumb, Chicago had no choice but to ride with him. The hope is Patrick will be able to move back to center soon.

Stock Up: CB Kyler Gordon

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Kyler Gordon’s rookie season has gotten off to a rough start, but we caught a glimpse of his potential in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. While it wasn’t a pretty first half, Gordon had some nice one-on-one tackles, including a stop on third down that halted a Minnesota drive. He also nearly had an interception on a Kirk Cousins pass, but he missed it by a step. Gordon also came up big on special teams, where he brought pressure off the edge on a missed field goal by Greg Joseph. It wasn’t a perfect game, but there’s still hope for the rookie yet.

