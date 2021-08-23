Bears stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down following preseason loss to Bills

The Chicago Bears dropped a disappointing 41-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason, which gave us a glimpse at a few concerns facing this team moving forward.

There were players who impressed and some who disappointed, which could ultimately be the difference between winning losing a roster spot. With the second roster cut deadline coming Tuesday, there’s still one more preseason game players to continue making a case for a roster spot or perhaps find themselves on the outside looking in.

Here’s a look at which players are trending up or down following Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills:

Stock up: WR Rodney Adams

Rodney Adams is someone who's gone from long shot to roster contender over the last couple of weeks. While Adams made a name for himself during training camp practices, forming a connection with Justin Fields, it was the preseason where Adams really started to make a case for himself to earn one of the final receiver spots. For the second straight week, Adams hauled in an impressive catch, including a 73-yard catch-and-run pass from Andy Dalton for a touchdown. Adams has also led the Bears in receiving in both preseason games, notching 83 receiving yards on 3 catches against the Bills.

Stock down: WR Riley Ridley

One of the players who doesn't stand to benefit from Adams' impressive preseason showing is former fourth-round pick Riley Ridley, who hasn't been able to capitalize on his opportunities. Drops have been a big issue for Ridley this summer, and we saw that on his lone target when he couldn't haul in a beautiful deep ball from Fields. It's plays like that where Ridley hasn't capitalized, and it's likely a reason why he won't make the 53-man roster.

Stock up: QB Justin Fields

Following an impressive preseason debut, Justin Fields had a more up-and-down outing against the Bills. But he didn't receive any help from his offensive line, which outside of Larry Borom really struggled, and his receivers, who dropped some passes that were on the money. But once again, Fields showed how he can help this offense immediately. Fields used his mobility to evade the pass rush and make something out of nothing, including a beautiful 32-yard pass to Jesse James. Fields continues to show that he gives the Bears the best chance to win.

Stock down: QB Andy Dalton

While Andy Dalton still has the confidence of his head coach, it's hard to deny the momentum is shifting to rookie Justin Fields. Dalton once again struggled in his second preseason outing, where the first-team offense failed to sustain a rhythm. Sure, Dalton had a 73-yard touchdown to Rodney Adams, the best play of the day. But it's clear that Fields is outperforming him. Dalton might be the starter come Week 1, but if the offense continues to look uninspired under him, it might not be for long.

Stock up: NT Khyiris Tonga

The Bears might've gotten a steal in the seventh round with nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, who has been a presence in both preseason games. Tonga had two tackles and two quarterback hits, where he showcased his ability to stop the run and to provide interior pass rush. The Bears have a ton of depth on the defensive line, and Tonga seems primed to be a big contributor at nose tackle behind Eddie Goldman this season.

Stock down: RT Lachavious Simmons

Lachavious Simmons played every snap at right tackle against the Bills, and it wasn't an encouraging outing. Simmons, filling in for an injured Germain Ifedi, was a liability at right tackle. With Ifedi back from a hip flexor, he'll step back into the starting role. Simmons faces a bit of an uphill climb when it comes to making the 53-man roster. With Jason Peters likely to be the starting left tackle with Larry Borom as the backup, Elijah Wilkinson figures to move back to right tackle to back up Ifedi.

Stock up: TE Jesse James

Tight end Jesse James continues to make a name for himself in the preseason. One week after hauling in a 30-yard touchdown from Justin Fields, James had another highlight reel, diving catch for 32 yards, where he continues to make impressive grabs. He finished second in receiving for the Bears with 54 yards on four receptions. James is almost certainly guaranteed the TE3 spot at this point.

Stock down: LT Elijah Wilkinson

Elijah Wilkinson isn't the answer at left tackle. He struggled in pass protection, including being manhandled on a forurth-down conversion attempt. The good news for Wilkinson is that he appears poised to return to the right side, where he'll likely serve as Germain Ifedi's backup with Jason Peters and Larry Borom holding down the left tackle spot. While Wilkinson factors into the left tackle competition, it's worth noting he was filling in for Ifedi at right tackle during Monday's practice.

Stock Up: OLB Trevis Gipson

There's a lot of excitement surrounding second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson, who has been one of the standout players throughout the offseason program and training camp. Gipson has carried that over into the preseason, where he had five tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit, a strip-sack of Bills quarterback Davis Webb. There's uncertainty surrounding the durability of Robert Quinn, which will give Gipson and Jeremiah Attaochu plenty of action this season.

Stock down: WR Javon Wims

Javon Wims' time in Chicago appears to be coming to an end. Wims hasn't had much of an impact this summer while being confined to the third-string depth chart. While he missed Saturday's game against Buffalo due to an oblique injury, his chances of making the roster before that weren't much better.

