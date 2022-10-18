Bears stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down following Week 6 loss vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Washington Commanders, 12-7, on Thursday Night Football, where they dropped to 2-4 on the season.

It was another demoralizing loss for the Bears against a bad Commanders team, where there were opportunities for Chicago to pull out the win. The Bears red zone offense went 0-for-3 and managed just seven points. Chicago’s defense played their best game of the season, but another muffed punt ultimately cost the Bears.

But there were some encouraging (and not-so-encouraging) outings coming out of this game.

Here’s a look at which Bears players are trending up or down following Thursday’s Week 6 loss against the Commanders.

Stock Up: CB Kyler Gordon

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After a rough start to his rookie season, cornerback Kyler Gordon has put together back-to-back solid games against the Vikings and Commanders. Against Washington, he totaled six tackles and one pass breakup, and he was the second highest-graded defensive Bears player by Pro Football Focus at 77.8. Gordon, who has been picked on by opposing offenses, has gotten better in coverage and tackling, and we’re starting to see his playmaking potential in Chicago.

Stock Down: WR Velus Jones Jr.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Like Gordon, receiver Velus Jones Jr. has gotten off to a rough start to his rookie season. Jones missed the first three games due to a hamstring injury, and his first three games have included some costly mistakes on special teams. Jones has muffed two punts in the last games, which both cost the Bears a chance at victory in the fourth quarter. In limited action on offense, Jones has showed his potential. His first NFL catch went for a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 5. Whether Jones will get a chance to right things in the return game remains to be seen, but Matt Eberflus has allowed rookies to play through mistakes this season.

Stock Up: S Jaquan Brisker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Safety Jaquan Brisker has also had his share of rookie growing pains, but we’re seeing how impactful he can be in this defense. Brisker is coming off an impressive outing against the Commanders, where he totaled five tackles, including one for a loss, as well as a sack. Brisker was among the highest-graded Bears defensive players at PFF with 72.5. Like Gordon, he’s starting to grow into himself in his rookie season.

Stock Down: QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It’s been one step forward, two steps back for quarterback Justin Fields. But it’s not entirely his fault. After an encouraging outing against the Vikings in Week 5, Fields took a step back against the Commanders. He was under duress all night, taking five sacks and 18 pressures (not all of them on the offensive line) and didn’t get a lot of help from his receivers or first-year play caller. With Fields’ development the most important thing this season, it’s hard not to be concerned about Week 6. But the hope is there will continue to be positives to build on ahead of an offseason that figures to revamp the roster.

Stock Up: Bears defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago’s defense had their best outing of the season against a bad Washington team, where they played a complete game. They held Carson Wentz under 100 passing yards and held the Commanders to 128 rushing yards, which is progress for this run defense. The Bears held Washington to just two field goals until the end of the fourth quarter, when a muffed punt gave the Commanders the ball on Chicago’s 6-yard line. Two plays later, Washington punched it in the end zone. It was only the second touchdown the Bears defense has allowed in the second half this season. This performance was definitely something to build upon.

Stock Down: Bears red zone offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears’ struggles in the red zone continued against a bad Commanders team, which isn’t encouraging. Chicago scored a season-low seven points after going 0-for-3 inside the 5-yard line. Those three possessions ended with an interception and two turnover-on-downs, including on the final series where Darnell Mooney bobbled a pass that fell short of the end zone. It’s the second time in three games where the Bears have struggled when it matters most.

