Bears stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down following Week 4 loss vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants, 20-12, on Sunday, where they dropped to 2-2 on the season.

It was a frustrating loss considering the Bears had plenty of chances to win this game against a bad Giants team. But Chicago stalled in the red zone, failed to contain Saquon Barkley and committed a costly turnover in the final minutes.

But there were some encouraging (and not-so-encouraging) outings coming out of this game.

Here’s a look at which Bears players are trending up or down following Sunday’s Week 4 loss against the Giants.

Stock Up: WR Darnell Mooney

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney is back! After being virtually invisible through the first three games (4 receptions, 27 yards), Mooney more than tripled his production against the Giants. Mooney had four receptions for 94 yards, including a 56-yards bomb from Justin Fields. Hopefully this is the beginning of Mooney being more involved on offense in what’s been the league’s worst passing game.

Stock Down: CB Kyler Gordon

Al Bello/Getty Images

Cornerback Kyler Gordon has had a brutal start to his rookie season. Sunday’s game against the Giants was no different, where he was once again picked on. There was one series in the third quarter where Gordon accounted for 46 penalty yards. On three straight plays, Gordon allowed an illegal contact penalty, allowed a 19-yard gain by Daniel Jones and was flagged for pass interference.

Stock Up: S Eddie Jackson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Eddie Jackson has been the defense’s best player this season, where he appears on track for a return to the Pro Bowl (and potentially All Pro). Jackson recorded his third interception in four games this season when he picked off Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. But the Bears offense went three-and-out and the 12-0 streak when Jackson intercepts a pass was ended. Still, Jackson is the midst of a comeback season where he’s been a rare bright spot on an underwhelming roster.

Stock Down: Bears offensive line

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Chicago’s offensive line has atrocious in pass protection, where Justin Fields has been running for his life. The Bears allowed six sacks on Fields, including five in the first half alone, against the Giants. Through four games, Fields is the second most-sacked quarterback in the league with 16 — and that’s with significantly less drop backs than the rest of the league. Oh, and their best offensive lineman, Cody Whitehair, is now sidelined with a knee injury.

Stock Up: CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Following a brutal 2021 season, cornerback Kindle Vildor has been much improved this season. And in a primary role in the last two games. For the second consecutive week, Vildor has filled in for an injured Jaylon Johnson, who’s sidelined with a quad injury. And, once again, Vildor had another solid game. Vildor totaled four tackles against the Giants, where he’s showing that he’s a good fit in Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

Stock Down: OC Luke Getsy

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has come under a lot of heat following Sunday’s loss, where his conservative play calling continues to hurt the offense. Granted, there’s a lot more wrong with this offense than Getsy. But Getsy has somehow made Matt Nagy’s offense look good (or, at least, better). The passing game remains dead last in the NFL, Justin Fields is regressing before our eyes, and the offense went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Stock Up: K Michael Badgley

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With Cairo Santos out for personal reasons, the Bears signed Michael Badgley to the roster one day before Sunday’s game. The next day, Badgley went 4-for-4 on field goals, accounting for all 12 of Chicago’s points. With Santos back at Halas Hall, the Bears don’t need Badgley anymore. They released him from the practice squad on Monday night. But, after his impressive performance, he’s sure to get a shot from another team in need of a kicker. And let’s be honest, there’s always someone looking for a kicker.

Stock Down: WR Velus Jones Jr.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut on Sunday after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury. He played exclusively on special teams, returning kickoffs and punts. His speed and playmaking ability was evident. Unfortunately, Jones muffed a punt near the end of the game, which ultimately prevented the Bears from one last chance to march down the field and tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Although, let’s be honest, they most likely wouldn’t have done it.

