Bears still trying to trade Anthony Miller

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller may be on the way out of Chicago.

The Bears have had trade talks with multiple teams about moving Miller, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The possibility of Miller being traded has been discussed all offseason, and so far the Bears haven’t found a taker.

Miller has only a $1.7 million cap hit for the 2021 season, which is the last year on his rookie contract. So the salary cap would not be the reason to get rid of him.

But the Bears may have simply decided that they’re not going to use him a lot in their offense this season, and so they’d prefer to get what they can for him in a trade.

Last year Miller played in all 16 games, with six starts, and was fifth on the team with 49 catches.

