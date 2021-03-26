Do Bears still think ‘door is open’ on trading for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson?

The Chicago Bears may very well still be in the hunt for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson despite declaring Andy Dalton their QB1.

Reporter Dianna Russini appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday morning and provided some interesting intel on the situation.

“The door is still open,” Russini stated. “This isn’t something people are just speculating about. We know. I’ve been talking to enough people who say that the Bears aren’t taking this off the table. They don’t have pictures of Andy Dalton stuck all over the wall, and changing the way that building looks, saying he’s the guy.

“It’s just going to come down to whether or not this deal can come together.”

Well, the deal didn’t come together the first time Chicago threw the kitchen sink at general manager John Schneider, so the Bears will clearly have to significantly up the ante on the terms for the Seahawks to give the offer any serious consideration.

