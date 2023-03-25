What Bears still need after first wave of free agency

The Chicago Bears were quite active through the first wave of free agency, where general manager Ryan Poles added some impact starters and depth pieces to help bolster the roster.

The Bears addressed defense with the additions of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, as well as defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker and Andrew Billings. On offense, they added guard Nate Davis, running back D’Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan.

But Poles isn’t done yet, as he’s someone who made it clear he’s a big proponent of the second and third waves of free agency. There are still plenty of roster holes to fill — both starting and depth roles — and there’s still work to be done.

Here’s a look at what positions the Bears still need to address following the first wave of free agency:

Defensive tackle

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Free agency additions: Andrew Billings

The Bears went into free agency with a need for a disruptive 3-technique, which is the motor that makes Matt Eberflus’ defense go. They were expected to be in the market for a Dre’Mont Jones or Javon Hargrave. But Poles refused to get into a bidding war and overpay at the position, a direct indication that finding that 3-tech will be a priority in the NFL draft. Chicago did add a run-stuffing 1-technique in Andrew Billings, who signed a one-year deal this offseason. But considering games are won and lost in the trenches, Poles still has plenty of work to do at defensive tackle.

Offensive tackle

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free agency additions: None

Keeping with needs in the trenches, Chicago still has a glaring need at the right tackle position after the first part of free agency. Many expected them to be active in pursing the likes of Orlando Brown Jr., Mike McGlinchey and Jawaan Taylor. But Poles wasn’t going to overpay or sign players who don’t fit the team’s scheme. Still, the only offensive line move the team made was signing guard Nate Davis. Considering the offensive line’s struggles to keep Justin Fields upright last season, the Bears need to shore up the tackle position. Right now, Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, and the belief is Chicago will address tackle with that No. 9 pick.

Defensive end

USA Today Sports

Free agency additions: DeMarcus Walker

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, which wasn’t a huge surprise considering Poles dealt Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. They managed just 20 sacks in 17 games, where Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson and the now-released Al-Quadin Muhammad weren’t able to get it done. Chicago’s lone move in free agency was the addition of DeMarcus Walker, who’s coming off a career year with the Titans. But there are questions about whether he can replicate that performance in Chicago. Heading into the rest of free agency and the draft, edge rusher is a top need for the Bears.

Center

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Free agency additions: None

There are questions about how the center position will shake out for Chicago. Sam Mustipher is officially out, and the Bears do have two in-house options to fill the position. Lucas Patrick, who couldn’t stay healthy in 2022, and Cody Whitehair, who was mentioned by Poles as a potential position switch given his 4,000 reps at center. But Patrick is entering the final year of his deal and Whitehair has a $14.1 million cap hit, so you’d like to see Chicago find a long-term solution in the NFL draft, where there will be options.

Cornerback

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Free agency additions: None

An underrated need for the Bears remains cornerback, a position that will likely be addressed in the NFL draft. While Chicago has Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon on the roster, they’re in need of a solid third cornerback option. There’s also the question of where the team envisions Gordon lining up, as he played both outside and inside as a rookie. But it certainly looks like the Bears could wait to address the position in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire