The Bears still face long playoff odds, but they're clicking at just the right time

If you wanted to throw water on the Bears' playoff chances, the hardest part would be deciding what well to draw it from. The data overwhelmingly agrees: the Bears, even after a reassuring 31-24 win over Dallas, are longshots to make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight's playoff predictor gives them a 5% chance. The Cowboys, with their 6-7 record and three-game losing streak, have a 59% chance.

"If we don't win, none of those percentages matter," Matt Nagy said after the game. "The percentages part, [I don't know]. I know we've got to win."

And not only that, but the Bears will have to win while playing the hardest remaining schedule of any team in football. Next Sunday they go to Green Bay, where they haven't won since 2015. Then all that stands between them and a potential play-in Week 17 game in Minnesota is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It's brutal, but it doesn't seem as impossible as it did this time yesterday.

"I think we said that a few weeks back," Allen Robinson said. "We've been saying one game at a time, and I think for us, we're definitely on the verge of going up right now. So we just want to keep it that way. We've been saying it now for the past few weeks. We just want to keep stringing good practices together, good weeks together, and some good runs together."

Games like Thursday night's show you what the Matt Nagy Bears are capable of when things click. It starts with Nagy, who's finally come around on running the offense that works, even if it is the diluted version. Against Dallas the Bears ran the ball 34 times and threw 31 passes; they're now 7-2 when running 20 times or more.

"It's being able to create chemistry with my O-line," David Montgomery said. "Those guys have been doing good. I credit them with the little bit of success I've had towards the end of the season."

The passing game has been opened up, ironically enough, with the emergence of three different undrafted tight ends. Ben Braunecker, Jesper Horsted, and JP Holtz have become legitimate cogs in the offense, which is again a testament to how critical the position is to Nagy and the Bears' success.

"That's nice to have that," Nagy said, grinning. "It definitely helps out."

"I mean, there were a few things we had in this game plan that were going to give more opportunities. He happened to be that guy on some of the plays. Those guys have stepped up. They've helped us out in that role. You can see when you have that tight end, that presence there, it helps out."

Holtz joked after the game about being caught off guard by how much open field was in front of him on his 30-yard screen play. It was a well drawn-up and executed play – a good example of a more rigorous attention to detail that Bears coaches and players were finally happy with.

"Guys are stepping up," Anthony Miller said. "We've got some guys hurt, but we don't miss a beat. Everybody knows what's at stake. Everybody knows that we have to win. It's like every game we're playing with our backs against the wall. So, every game is a must-win, and we've got to get (the Green Bay Packers) in Lambeau next week."

The injuries are a real concern. Getting Akiem Hicks is taking a step forward but losing Roquan Smith is taking two back. Playoff talk is probably still premature, but like Nagy said, all the Bears can do is win the games in front of them. They'll play a second straight week of meaningful December football, which is two more than anybody would have guessed before Thanksgiving.

"We are clicking on all cylinders, with all three phases," Charles Leno added. "Even four phases, thanks to the fans out there in Chicago that are always bringing it.

"It was a really good performance by everybody."

The Bears still face long playoff odds, but they're clicking at just the right time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago