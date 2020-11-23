Bears still evaluating health status of Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles ahead of Week 12

The Chicago Bears are steamrolling toward a Sunday night showdown against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers in Week 12, yet one massive question remains unanswered: who’s starting at quarterback for the Bears?

Coach Matt Nagy met with reporters on Monday and failed to offer much intel, suggesting instead that the team is still evaluating each quarterback’s health.

Trubisky is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8 while Foles is dealing with a hip-pointer from late in Week 10’s loss to the Vikings.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team still is evaluating where Nick Foles (hip/glute) and Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) are at in recovering from their injuries. Trubisky was present at the portion of practice open to the media today, which involved only stretching. Foles was not. — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) November 23, 2020

The odds seem to be favoring Trubisky making his return to the starting lineup this week. He’s the healthier of the two, or at least it seems that way right now.

The Bears are in the midst of a four-game losing streak with Foles at the helm, so a switch behind center seems like a smart play anyway. Nagy has an opportunity to use Foles’ injury to justify the move, too, instead of blaming it on the veteran’s sub-par play.