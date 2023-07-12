Bears’ Steve McMichael, Virginia McCaskey among semifinalists for Hall of Fame

Bears great defensive tackle Steve McMichael and owner Virginia McCaskey are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

McMichael is among the 31 Senior semifinalists while McCaskey is among the 29 Coach and Contributor semifinalists.

McMichael spent 13 seasons with the Bears, where he was a member of the 1985 Super Bowl team. McMichael was a two-time First Team All-Pro, three-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. His 92.5 career sacks ranks second in franchise history, behind only Richard Dent (124.5).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

McCaskey is considered the matriarch of the NFL as the daughter of George Halas, who founded the league back in 1920. She took over as owner of the Bears in 1983 after Halas passed away. McCaskey celebrated her 100th birthday back on Jan. 5.

The Senior and Coach/Contributor committees were formed in order to ensure players and coaches who have been out of the game for awhile and contributors who have made an impact on the game would be considered for the Hall of Fame.

There will be a vote to narrow down the Senior and Coach/Contributor semifinalists to finalists later, and those finalists would need to receive at least 80% of the vote to be elected to Canton.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire