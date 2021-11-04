Bears, Steelers NFL Week 9 picks from experts around the league

NFL picks roundup: Experts low on Bears on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After yet another disappointing loss, the Bears have lost more credibility in the eyes of NFL experts. The run defense has been soft, the offense hasn’t been able to turn efficiency into touchdowns, and they still make too many mistakes on both sides of the ball, so it’s understandable why so many pundits have started to pick against them. It’s not quite as bad as Week 7, when it was practically unanimous that the Bucs would beat the Bears handily, but the Steelers are still overwhelming favorites when picking between the two teams, straight up.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk (79-43)

The Steelers keep finding ways to win. The Bears keep finding ways to lose.

Pick: Steelers 20, Bears 10

Bill Bender, Sporting News (78-44)

The Steelers were left for dead after a shaky start, but three straight victories have vaulted them back into AFC North contention. Rookie Justin Fields has shown promise for the Bears, but he's up against a furious pass rush led by T.J. Watt (8.5 sacks). It's another black-and-blue loss for Chicago

Pick: Steelers 25, Bears 17

Pete Prisco, CBS (74-48)

The Steelers have turned their season around and are playing well. The defense will give Justin Fields all types of problems in this one. They will keep him from running, which will lead to some turnovers and sacks. Ben Roethlisberger will do enough to turn those into points.

Pick: Steelers 26, Bears 13

John Breech, CBS (80-42)

Pick: Steelers 20, Bears 13

Matt Bowen, ESPN (80-42)

Pick: Steelers

Sam Acho, ESPN (80-42)

Pick: Steelers

Dan Graziano (78-44)

Pick: Steelers

Nick Shook, NFL Network (81-41)

Pick: Bears

Hayden Reel, Canal Street Chronicles (84-38)

Pick: Bears

