Bears’ statistical leaders following 2022 season
The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 regular season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But it also resulted in the Bears landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Chicago had the top rushing attack in the league, averaging 177.3 yards per game. But they also had the worst passing game in the NFL, averaging 130.5 yards per game. Defensively, they had the second-worst run defense allowing an average 157.3 yards per game.
Here are the Bears’ statistical leaders at the conclusion of the 2022 season (via NBC Sports):
Passing yards
QB Justin Fields – 2,242 yards
Rushing yards
QB Justin Fields – 1,143 yards
Receiving yards
TE Cole Kmet – 544 yards
Passing touchdowns
QB Justin Fields – 17 touchdowns
Rushing touchdowns
QB Justin Fields – 8 touchdowns
Receiving touchdowns
TE Cole Kmet – 7 touchdowns
Receptions
TE Cole Kmet – 50 receptions
Tackles
LB Nicholas Morrow – 116 tackles
Sacks
S Jaquan Brisker – 4 sacks
Interceptions
S Eddie Jackson – 4 interceptions
Pass breakups
CB Jaylon Johnson – 7 pass breakups
Forced fumbles
S Eddie Jackson – 2 forced fumbles
Points
K Cairo Santos – 90 points
