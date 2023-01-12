Bears’ statistical leaders following 2022 season

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 regular season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But it also resulted in the Bears landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Chicago had the top rushing attack in the league, averaging 177.3 yards per game. But they also had the worst passing game in the NFL, averaging 130.5 yards per game. Defensively, they had the second-worst run defense allowing an average 157.3 yards per game.

Here are the Bears’ statistical leaders at the conclusion of the 2022 season (via NBC Sports):

Passing yards

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Fields – 2,242 yards

Rushing yards

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Fields – 1,143 yards

Receiving yards

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cole Kmet – 544 yards

Passing touchdowns

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Fields – 17 touchdowns

Rushing touchdowns

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields – 8 touchdowns

Receiving touchdowns

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

TE Cole Kmet – 7 touchdowns

Receptions

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

TE Cole Kmet – 50 receptions

Tackles

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LB Nicholas Morrow – 116 tackles

Sacks

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

S Jaquan Brisker – 4 sacks

Interceptions

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

S Eddie Jackson – 4 interceptions

Pass breakups

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Jaylon Johnson – 7 pass breakups

Forced fumbles

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

S Eddie Jackson – 2 forced fumbles

Points

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

K Cairo Santos – 90 points

[listicle id=527859]

[listicle id=527770]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire