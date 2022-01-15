Bears’ statistical leaders following 2021 season
The Chicago Bears finished the 2021 season with a 6-11 record, their first losing record in the last four years. It was a disappointing season that ultimately resulted in the firing of both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.
The offense was at its worst in Nagy’s fourth year as head coach, even with quarterback Justin Fields, whose rookie season was rough. But the defense was a pleasant surprise in the second half of the season, where guys like linebacker Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Robert Quinn had some impressive outings, which garnered them second-team All-Pro honors.
Here are the Bears’ statistical leaders at the conclusion of the 2021 season:
Passing yards
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
QB Justin Fields – 1,870 yards
Rushing yards
AP Photo/David Richard
RB David Montgomery – 849 yards
Receiving yards
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
WR Darnell Mooney – 1,055 yards
Passing touchdowns
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
QB Andy Dalton – 8
Rushing touchdowns
AP Photo/David Banks
RB David Montgomery – 7
Receiving touchdowns
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
WR Darnell Mooney – 4
Receptions
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
WR Darnell Mooney – 81
Tackles
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
LB Roquan Smith – 163
Sacks
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
OLB Robert Quinn – 18.5
Interceptions
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
S Tashaun Gipson, S Deon Bush – 2
Pass breakups
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
CB Jaylon Johnson – 9
