Bears’ statistical leaders following 2021 season

The Chicago Bears finished the 2021 season with a 6-11 record, their first losing record in the last four years. It was a disappointing season that ultimately resulted in the firing of both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

The offense was at its worst in Nagy’s fourth year as head coach, even with quarterback Justin Fields, whose rookie season was rough. But the defense was a pleasant surprise in the second half of the season, where guys like linebacker Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Robert Quinn had some impressive outings, which garnered them second-team All-Pro honors.

Here are the Bears’ statistical leaders at the conclusion of the 2021 season:

Passing yards

QB Justin Fields – 1,870 yards

Rushing yards

RB David Montgomery – 849 yards

Receiving yards

WR Darnell Mooney – 1,055 yards

Passing touchdowns

QB Andy Dalton – 8

Rushing touchdowns

RB David Montgomery – 7

Receiving touchdowns

WR Darnell Mooney – 4

Receptions

WR Darnell Mooney – 81

Tackles

LB Roquan Smith – 163

Sacks

OLB Robert Quinn – 18.5

Interceptions

S Tashaun Gipson, S Deon Bush – 2

Pass breakups

CB Jaylon Johnson – 9

