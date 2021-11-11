Bears’ statistical leaders at the bye week
The Chicago Bears are 3-6 through the first nine weeks this season, where there have been plenty of highs and lows. And while the Bears weren’t expected to be contenders, their struggles over the last four weeks have been frustrating. Although Justin Fields’ emergence has been a bright spot.
The Bears have lost four straight games after starting 3-2, and they’re now in the middle of a much-needed bye week where injured players can rest up before the final stretch of eight games.
Here are the Bears’ statistical leaders through Week 9:
Passing yards
QB Justin Fields – 1,282 yards
Rushing yards
RB David Montgomery – 372 yards
Receiving yards
WR Darnell Mooney – 450 yards
Passing touchdowns
QB Justin Fields – 4
Rushing touchdowns
RB David Montgomery – 3
Receiving touchdowns
WR Darnell Mooney – 2
Receptions
WR Darnell Mooney – 36
Tackles
LB Roquan Smith – 93
Sacks
OLB Robert Quinn – 6.5
Interceptions
CB Jaylon Johnson, LB Roquan Smith, DL Angelo Blackson, S DeAndre Houston-Carson – 1
Pass breakups
CB Jaylon Johnson – 7
