Bears’ statistical leaders at the bye week

The Chicago Bears are 3-6 through the first nine weeks this season, where there have been plenty of highs and lows. And while the Bears weren’t expected to be contenders, their struggles over the last four weeks have been frustrating. Although Justin Fields’ emergence has been a bright spot.

The Bears have lost four straight games after starting 3-2, and they’re now in the middle of a much-needed bye week where injured players can rest up before the final stretch of eight games.

Here are the Bears’ statistical leaders through Week 9:

Passing yards

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

QB Justin Fields – 1,282 yards

Rushing yards

AP Photo/David Richard

RB David Montgomery – 372 yards

Receiving yards

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

WR Darnell Mooney – 450 yards

Passing touchdowns

Chris Unger/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields – 4

Rushing touchdowns

AP Photo/David Banks

RB David Montgomery – 3

Receiving touchdowns

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

WR Darnell Mooney – 2

Receptions

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

WR Darnell Mooney – 36

Tackles

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LB Roquan Smith – 93

Sacks

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

OLB Robert Quinn – 6.5

Interceptions

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

CB Jaylon Johnson, LB Roquan Smith, DL Angelo Blackson, S DeAndre Houston-Carson – 1

Pass breakups

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

CB Jaylon Johnson – 7

[listicle id=488341]

1

1