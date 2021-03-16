Bears starting quarterback won't be Andrew Luck despite crazy theory

3 reasons why Andrew Luck is not unretiring to join Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For some reason, Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick coming off the market seems to have sent a panic through anyone talking about the Bears’ quarterback search. The latest lunacy comes from former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. On the show, Tannenbaum declared the Bears only have two options to salvage their QB search at this point. Buckle up, because the first one’s a doozy.

“Go to Europe and talk to Andrew Luck and convince him to come back,” Tannenbaum said. “Everyone’s going to be like, ‘That’s a long shot.’ Well, a decade ago, we ran the same play with Brett Favre at the Jets. Everyone said, ‘He’ll never come to New York.’ We were able to convince him to come. It was a good decision.”

Where to begin? How about with the idea that if Luck was to unretire, he’d be interested in joining the Bears. If there was a world in which Luck did decide to play again, it’s hard to imagine him playing for a team other than the Colts. They have one of the best offensive lines in football, with an excellent run game to take pass rush pressure off of any quarterback.

If you recall, Luck retired because he was stuck in a cycle of injuries and rehabs. “It's taken the joy out of this game,” Luck said at the time. Even with that excellent protection, Luck didn’t want to go back in Indianapolis this season.

Which brings us to the Bears. Other than a good stretch towards the end of the year, they feature a shoddy offensive line and an anemic run game. Over the last two years, since Luck has retired, Bears quarterbacks have been sacked 81 times, compared to 53 sacks for Colts QBs. If Luck wants to avoid injury, or at least getting hit a lot, Chicago is clearly not the place for him.

All of this seems like a moot point however.

“He’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in an interview with Indianapolis’ CBS affiliate last month. “I mean, he is retired… I can only say that he definitely is retired. There’s really no wiggle room or anything, as much as people would like to hear that.”

Tannenbaum mentions how he was able to convince Favre to come to New York as GM of the Jets in 2008, but that’s not really the same case either. It’s clear Favre wasn’t really done playing football when he “retired” in 2007. He decided to unretire just a few months later, but the Packers had already decided to move forward with Aaron Rodgers. So the Packers traded Favre to the Jets. None of that is at play with Andrew Luck.

Since that’s off the table, let’s move to Tannenbaum’s only other option for the Bears to salvage their season: Sam Darnold.

It’s understandable to think Darnold could be a good option for the Bears. But the only option? We still don’t know how the Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson dramas will play out. There’s still the draft coming next month where the team could draft a new rookie quarterback. There could even be a trade for a lesser-heralded quarterback. Various reports have said Jimmy Garoppolo or Marcus Mariota could be available for the right return. Then of course, there are still free agent options available like Andy Dalton and Alex Smith.

Again, if you want to argue that Darnold might be the best option, you could make a case. He has a ton of upside, and we don’t know what he could do outside of a Jets offense. But realistically, the Bears still have several avenues open to find their next starter.

