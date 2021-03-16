Bears starting quarterback won't be Andrew Luck despite crazy theory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Shapiro
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

3 reasons why Andrew Luck is not unretiring to join Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For some reason, Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick coming off the market seems to have sent a panic through anyone talking about the Bears’ quarterback search. The latest lunacy comes from former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. On the show, Tannenbaum declared the Bears only have two options to salvage their QB search at this point. Buckle up, because the first one’s a doozy.

“Go to Europe and talk to Andrew Luck and convince him to come back,” Tannenbaum said. “Everyone’s going to be like, ‘That’s a long shot.’ Well, a decade ago, we ran the same play with Brett Favre at the Jets. Everyone said, ‘He’ll never come to New York.’ We were able to convince him to come. It was a good decision.”

Where to begin? How about with the idea that if Luck was to unretire, he’d be interested in joining the Bears. If there was a world in which Luck did decide to play again, it’s hard to imagine him playing for a team other than the Colts. They have one of the best offensive lines in football, with an excellent run game to take pass rush pressure off of any quarterback.

If you recall, Luck retired because he was stuck in a cycle of injuries and rehabs. “It's taken the joy out of this game,” Luck said at the time. Even with that excellent protection, Luck didn’t want to go back in Indianapolis this season.

Which brings us to the Bears. Other than a good stretch towards the end of the year, they feature a shoddy offensive line and an anemic run game. Over the last two years, since Luck has retired, Bears quarterbacks have been sacked 81 times, compared to 53 sacks for Colts QBs. If Luck wants to avoid injury, or at least getting hit a lot, Chicago is clearly not the place for him.

All of this seems like a moot point however.

“He’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in an interview with Indianapolis’ CBS affiliate last month. “I mean, he is retired… I can only say that he definitely is retired. There’s really no wiggle room or anything, as much as people would like to hear that.”

Tannenbaum mentions how he was able to convince Favre to come to New York as GM of the Jets in 2008, but that’s not really the same case either. It’s clear Favre wasn’t really done playing football when he “retired” in 2007. He decided to unretire just a few months later, but the Packers had already decided to move forward with Aaron Rodgers. So the Packers traded Favre to the Jets. None of that is at play with Andrew Luck.

Since that’s off the table, let’s move to Tannenbaum’s only other option for the Bears to salvage their season: Sam Darnold.

It’s understandable to think Darnold could be a good option for the Bears. But the only option? We still don’t know how the Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson dramas will play out. There’s still the draft coming next month where the team could draft a new rookie quarterback. There could even be a trade for a lesser-heralded quarterback. Various reports have said Jimmy Garoppolo or Marcus Mariota could be available for the right return. Then of course, there are still free agent options available like Andy Dalton and Alex Smith.

Again, if you want to argue that Darnold might be the best option, you could make a case. He has a ton of upside, and we don’t know what he could do outside of a Jets offense. But realistically, the Bears still have several avenues open to find their next starter.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Marcus Mariota loses a suitor after Washington signs Ryan Fitzpatrick

    The former Heisman winner will likely not be in Washington.

  • Are the Patriots going to trade up for a quarterback? Here’s what to consider

    Are the Patriots going to trade up for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft? Heres what to consider, writes DJ Bean.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Seattle Seahawks would be interested in Sam Darnold to replace Russell Wilson if traded away

    Carroll would want Darnold to replace Wilson over other quarterbacks.

  • Bears were suitors for Saints QB Jameis Winston

    The Chicago Bears' hunt for a starting quarterback included an attempt to sign New Orleans Saints backup and the former first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Jameis Winston. The attempt failed, of course, as Winston agreed to a one-year deal to ...

  • Even LeBron James has taken notice of Bill Belichick’s wild spending spree

    The King shares a laugh at Bill Belichick's spending.

  • How Heliot Ramos has impressed Giants GM Scott Harris most this spring

    Heliot Ramos has stolen the spotlight in Scottsdale this spring.

  • Mets' Carlos Carrasco ready to take next step after successful bullpen session Tuesday

    Carlos Carrasco had no hiccups in his bullpen session on Tuesday, so Luis Rojas said he could move on to the next step on Thursday.

  • QB Andy Dalton could be headed to the Bears

    According to Brad Biggs, it sounds like Andy Dalton is the next QB on the move. And he could very well end up with the Bears.

  • The Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card Spending

    For years, banks and credit card companies have known customers tend to spend more money when buying with credit cards instead of cash. A new study by MIT Sloan School of Management Professor Drazen Prelec and University of Utah Professor Sachin Banker found that excess credit card spending is actually driven in part by chemical response inside the brain. What Happened? The new study suggests consumers overspend when using credit cards because credit cards “step on the gas” in the pleasure centers within the brain. Other researchers had previously hypothesized that credit cards simply eliminate some of the loss-related pain associated with spending hard-earned cash. The MIT study used fMRI technology to identify brain activity at the moment subjects purchased everyday products. “An important implication of this work is that it highlights how credit cards leverage neural reward mechanisms to facilitate greater spending,” Banker said. See Also: 4 Best Credit Cards in 2021 Why It’s Important: One recent study by Dun & Bradstreet found shoppers spend an average of 12% to 18% more when using credit cards rather than cash. The rise of digital and alternative new payment processes could have an even bigger impact on the brain, and Banker said more research is needed to understand the relationship between payment methods and consumer behavior. “Hopefully, this research will help to encourage further work that takes new perspectives toward understanding how payment methods influence purchasing processes, particularly as people start to adopt new forms of payment,” he said. The economic shutdown actually helped many Americans eliminate or pay down credit card debt in 2020, according to WalletHub. However, credit card debt is still a big problem for many American households. Americans collectively have about $1 trillion in credit card debt, or about $8,089 per household. Benzinga’s Take: The MIT study appears to show evidence of a chemical “shopper’s high” at the moment shoppers swipe their credit cards. However, that pleasurable brain activity is only a short-term sensation, while the resulting credit card debt can create an extremely difficult long-term financial problem for over-spenders. (Photo by Josh Riemer on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorganAre Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Seahawks, Bears deal isn't close, per Rapoport

    "It doesnt seem like theyve negotiated actively as far as a trade of Russell Wilson."

  • Texans sign former Falcons G Justin McCray

    The Houston Texans have signed former Atlanta Falcons center-guard Justin McCray to a two-year contract.

  • Report: Saints considered Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie before Bengals agreement

    NFL Network's Jane Slater reports the New Orleans Saints wanted Cowboys free agent CB Chidobe Awuzie before he agreed to join the Bengals.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Why Seahawks, Bears, Jets deal could be key

    ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky might have the answer to the Bears locking in Russell Wilson for the 2021 season, and it includes a move involving Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.

  • 2021 Patriots mock draft: Trade up to No. 7 in first round gets Pats future QB

    Does bringing back Cam Newton and investing hundreds of millions of dollars on free agents change New England's approach to the upcoming NFL Draft? Our Phil Perry rolls out his post-spending spree mock draft.

  • NFL Free Agency: Tracking the biggest signings

    SportsPulse: Ryan Fitzpatrick finds a new home, while Jameis Winston stays put in New Oreleans. We track NFL free agency's biggest moves.

  • 49ers' interest in Mitchell Trubisky, Andy Dalton shows two QB paths

    Pay a little less for a veteran stop-gap? Or pay a little more for a player who could be around for a while? The 49ers appear poised to head in either direction.

  • Is Brad Stevens interested in Indiana job? Celtics coach addresses speculation

    You knew Brad Stevens was going to be asked about the Indiana head coach vacancy. Here's how the Boston Celtics coach responded.

  • NFL free agency has barely started, but Tom Brady and Buccaneers have already won it

    The Bucs look like the most stable NFC bet heading into 2021. Consider Tampa will have a more traditional offseason and that the goal was for the 2021 team to be the better of Brady’s two locked-in seasons with Bruce Arians.

  • Leonard, Clippers bounce back with 109-99 win over Mavericks

    DALLAS (AP) Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers answered a couple of low moments in their season - and kept rolling on the second night of back-to-backs. Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-99 on Monday. The Clippers were playing Dallas for the first time since a 51-point blowout on their home court in December, and a night after a 20-point loss in New Orleans.