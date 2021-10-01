Bears starting QB, Andy Dalton or Justin Fields, gametime decision

Bears won't decide if Dalton or Fields starts until Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are two days away from taking on the Lions at Soldier Field, and they say they still don’t know who’s going to be their starting quarterback. Matt Nagy said on Friday that it will be a gametime decision as to whether it’s Andy Dalton or Justin Fields who lines up under center.

The reason they can’t say yet, comes down to health. Dalton has been limited in practice all week, and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Meanwhile, Fields practiced in full all week, and does not carry an injury designation, despite his “dinged” hand.

“I feel good,” said Dalton. “You know it’s a一 when you suffer an injury, you’re trying to do everything you can to rehab and get feeling good as soon as possible. So everything’s been heading in the right direction and everything’s improving, so I feel good about where I’m at.”

“It feels pretty good,” Fields said about his hand. “I think it got better each day this week, so it definitely feels good.”

Nagy poked fun at himself and his coy approach to revealing the Bears’ plan, while saying they’re confident in their preparations, no matter who leads the offense.

“I think we feel good right now with where we’re at with the gameplan...s,” Nagy said. “Honestly, I think it’s good. Here’s what’s important, in all seriousness, they’re both getting better and for us that’s a positive and that’s all we can do is continue to see where they’re at with Andy being limited and continuing to work through where he’s at and see where he’s at on Sunday.”

The fact that Dalton has progressively improved, and Fields has been able to practice all week has made him confident in at least one thing: the Bears won’t have to turn to Nick Foles this week.

