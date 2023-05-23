Bears’ starting offensive line on Day 2 of 2023 OTAs

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears conducted their second practice of voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday, which was a session open to the media.

While there are plenty of questions facing the Bears ahead of the 2023 season, that doesn’t appear to include the starting offensive line.

Tuesday’s practice gave the media a first-look at the new starting combination, which will feature a couple of new faces. There were no surprises with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Teven Jenkins at left guard, center Cody Whitehair at center and rookie Darnell Wright at right tackle.

But with Nate Davis not in attendance, Ja’Tyre Carter got the nod at right guard in his place, which allow for some valuable reps for the second-year pro.

It’s easy to overreact to offseason workouts, but the starting offensive line seems all but set heading into the 2023 season. Although, it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the depth chart pans out.

