Bears starters will see limited reps in second preseason game vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears have a short week coming off their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night in a nationally-televised game on ESPN.

Unfortunately, a short week means we won’t get to see a lot of the starters.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said the starters will get limited reps on Thursday, likely between 6 to 10 plays — or a series or two. That could vary depending on the player, but Eberflus is playing it safe following a short turnaround this week.

The Bears’ starters were limited in last week’s preseason opener, where quarterback Justin Fields played two series. That should be the same expectation heading into Thursday, where we should expect to see running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet make their preseason debuts.

All eyes will be on the offensive line, where there’s been an interesting development on the right side of the line. Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom took first-team reps at right guard and right tackle, respectively, during Tuesday’s practice. It’s an indication that the door could be open for these young players to crack the starting lineup.

With the NFL changing to three preseason games, the second contest usually serves as the “dress rehearsal” game. But coming off a short week, the Bears are taking it easy.

List

2022 Chicago Bears first roster cuts tracker View 4 items

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp View 32 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire