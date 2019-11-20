Should the Bears start Tyler Bray in Week 12 if Mitch Trubisky can't play?

Who would've thought entering Week 12 of the 2019 season there would be a legitimate conversation about whether quarterback Tyler Bray should start in place of an injured Mitch Trubisky? Even with a healthy Chase Daniel on the roster?

Bray, 27, has one career regular-season pass attempt (back in 2017) and has bounced from the Bears roster to the practice squad several times since joining the team in 2018. He's been a solid preseason player, however, and finished this summer with an 85.8 rating after completing nearly 62 percent of his passes for 608 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

With Trubisky's status for Week 12 up in the air after suffering a hip pointer in Sunday night's loss to the Rams, former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt is calling for Bray -- not Daniel -- to be the starter.

"I would play (Bray), I truly would," Wannstedt said Tuesday on The Score's Mully & Haugh Show. "I would not waste a game or two with Chase Daniel, I wouldn't. I would play this young kid and see if he can do anything, because he played good in the preseason in my opinion."

Chicago's loss to the Rams dropped their record to 4-6 on the year. They have a 1 percent chance to make the playoffs. Maybe it really is time to see what Bray has to offer.

"Playoff team, I'd go with Chase if Mitch couldn't play. No playoff team, I'd play the young kid," Wannstedt said.

At this point, why not? The Bears have nothing to lose and we know Daniel doesn't have a future under center in Chicago. Bray may not either, but at 27 years old, he could at least audition to be the team's long-term backup even if GM Ryan Pace moves on from Trubisky.

If there's a week to throw Bray into the lineup it's Week 12 against the Giants, whose secondary is downright atrocious. He'll at least have an opportunity to build some confidence, even if it will be short-lived.

It's a sad reality for Bears fans who had such high hopes in September.

