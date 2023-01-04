Bears to start Nathan Peterman at QB against Vikings

A sore hip has ended Justin Fields’ season.

The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterman is 1-3 in four career starts. He has thrown 6 passes for the Bears this season, completing 3.

Overall, Peterman’s career stats are, um, frightening.

He has thrown 141 passes and completed 74. However, he has managed 3 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions.

Fields finished his season with 1,143 rushing yards and 2,242 passing yards. He accounted for 25 touchdowns.

