A new Bears stadium in the suburbs remains theoretical for now. But that would not be an unusual move for an NFL franchise

Where the Chicago Bears might build a proposed new stadium has obviously been a major topic of discussion in and around Chicago for many months now.

When the team unveiled its plan for a domed lakefront stadium in April, it released snazzy renderings showing how impressive the city skyline could look as a backdrop for a stadium in that location.

In theory, building a stadium in the city would make it an especially attractive location for major events, namely a Super Bowl. Plus, there’s the impetus to stay with tradition and keep the Bears downtown along the lake, where they’ve played for many years at Soldier Field.

But moving away from the city has always remained an option, especially after the Bears purchased the Arlington Park property in the northwest suburb of Arlington Heights in February 2023 for $197.2 million.

Now, with the proposed lakefront stadium facing hurdles over proposed public funding and the Arlington Park property at an impasse over property taxes, other locations could be proposed.

The mayor of Aurora and area officials did just that recently, penning a Chicago Tribune op-ed piece pitching their western suburban municipality as the perfect fit for a new Bears stadium.

Have other NFL franchises moved to the burbs?

This is all theoretical, but let’s suppose for a moment the Bears said they were moving to Aurora.

That would put them some 40 miles away from the city — by contrast, Arlington Heights is about 25 miles or so from the city.

While this would be a major change for the Bears and their fans from playing in Chicago proper, it wouldn’t exactly be an unusual move for an NFL franchise.

Nor would it disqualify the new stadium from hosting a Super Bowl, provided it meets the NFL’s other requirements for doing so — like having a dome to keep the winter air out, having enough seating capacity and having adequate hotel and travel accommodations available.

One example is the San Francisco 49ers, who moved out of old Candlestick Park, right in San Francisco, and into Levi’s Stadium prior to the 2014 season. Levi’s Stadium is located in Santa Clara, Calif., about 45 miles away from San Francisco, or comparable to the distance from Chicago to Aurora.

Nonetheless, Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and is slated to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.

A similar situation is true of Miami, where the Dolphins call home — but they haven’t technically played there for many years.

The Dolphins’ home stadium has hosted 11 Super Bowls, more than any other city. The first five of those were at the Orange Bowl, which was right in Miami.

But years before the Orange Bowl was even demolished, the Dolphins moved to Miami Gardens, Fla., close to 20 miles north of Miami. They’ve played there, in what’s now called Hard Rock Stadium, since 1987. That stadium has hosted six Super Bowls, one of which Bears fans would remember well, when the team made it there following the 2006 season for Super Bowl XLI.

The Dallas Cowboys, arguably the NFL’s most popular franchise, play in Arlington, Texas, about 20 miles from Dallas. Their home, AT&T Stadium, hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and will host again in 2027.

Another example is the largest city in the United States, New York, which technically doesn’t even host an NFL franchise within its limits — not even within state limits.

The Giants and Jets both play in East Rutherford, N.J., around 15 miles from New York City, in what’s known as the Meadowlands. That means of the three New York NFL franchises, only the Buffalo Bills actually play in the state.

The Giants and Jets both played at Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands from 1976 to 2010 and have played at the new stadium there, MetLife Stadium, since.

MetLife Stadium hosted Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, the one time a Super Bowl was held in a cold-weather city without a domed stadium.

Finally, the New England Patriots play out in Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium, about 30 miles from Boston. The stadium has never hosted a Super Bowl, though its team has won plenty.

So, the point is, while building a new Bears stadium right in the city has a lot of positives, moving away from the city is something other franchises have done and will likely continue to do. In some cases, it helped their location get a Super Bowl, rather than hinder it.

It’ll just come down to where the best deal can be struck between the NFL, the Bears and officials from wherever they want to break ground on a new home.

