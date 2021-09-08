Bears ST coordinator has funny analysis of Tutu Atwell’s skill set

The Rams seem to finally have a weapon in the return game with Tutu Atwell expected to take over for Nsimba Webster on special teams. Atwell, the team’s second-round pick this year, is likely the fastest player on the Rams’ roster and though he doesn’t have a clear-cut role on offense, he’ll have chances to showcase his wheels one way or another.

He’s someone the Bears are already talking about, too.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was asked about Atwell on Wednesday ahead of Rams-Bears in Week 1 and he talked about one thing: Atwell’s speed.

Here’s his funny take on the rookie returner.

Analysis from Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on Rams returner Tutu Atwell: “He’s fast. Real fast. I mean, fast. … Did I say he was fast?" — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 8, 2021

Tabor isn’t wrong. Atwell is fast. Really fast.

He ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, and has been timed as fast as 4.27 in the past. His speed was on display in the preseason when he got the chance to return a couple of punts, also showing his burst after catching a handful of short passes.

The Rams haven’t officially committed to Atwell as their punt returner, but they don’t exactly have a better option right now. He could become a playmaker in that phase of the game while he gets up to speed on offense.

It’s fantasy football season! Dominate with The Huddle. For 25 years, they’ve helped players WIN. Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper21. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/8/21.