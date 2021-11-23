Bears special teams coach says he knows nothing about report on Matt Nagy’s status

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor served as the acting head coach when Matt Nagy was sidelined by COVID-19. So if the report that Matt Nagy will be fired after the Bears’ Thanksgiving game is true, Tabor would be the logical choice to fill in as interim head coach.

But Tabor says he knows nothing about the report today that Nagy has already been told that Thursday’s game at Detroit will be his last.

“I don’t know anything about that report,” Tabor said. “Reports are just reports to me. I have a job to do and I’m going to stick to that job.”

The Bears have never fired a coach during the season in the history of their franchise. Nagy is undoubtedly on the hot seat, given how disappointing this season has been in Chicago. But if Nagy has only a few days left on the job, Tabor says that’s news to him.

