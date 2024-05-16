Bears social media team gets creative with Chicago high school movie-themed schedule release video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last year, the Bears' schedule release video was a spinoff of the Hulu series set in Chicago, "The Bear." This year, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" meets "Mean Girls" with a dash of "The Breakfast Club" in a classic high school parody.

The season moves pretty fast.



If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. pic.twitter.com/MpXMPEcTD6 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 16, 2024

Chicago-born actor Jake Johnson narrated the video. Several players were featured, including DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Teven Jenkins, Kyler Gordon, Cole Kmet, Jaquan Brisker, D'Andre Swift and Braxton Jones.

It's curious when they filmed this, as both newly drafted rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze took part in the video, too. Matt Eberflus played a teacher in the film, too, sporting his new look haircut and beard on camera.

Guests include former Bear Spice Adams (The Dean), rapper Yung Gravy (Vikings fan), NFL comedian/content creator Annie Agar (Packers fan), social media influencer Emily Zugay (Lions fan), Lauren Screeden (Intense student), Bears writer Larry Mayer (Hallway teacher) and stand-up comedian Dyon Brooks (XFL fan).

There were some funny moments in the video. Adams sent Agar to detention for being a Packers fan. Moore got out of class by pretending to have a stomach ache, like Bueller had in the movie. He also got a call from the Panthers and Johnson adorned the scene by saying "Avoid your ex."

Moore skipped class and took his red sports car out for a spin around Chicago. Williams jumped off the bus and said "Oh, freshman year. Here we go." At the end of the video, Moore asked "You're still here? It's over. Go home," as Bueller did in the credits of the original movie.

Teams are starting to get creative with their schedule release videos, and the Bears nailed another one.

