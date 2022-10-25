Bears snap count: Why Jaylon Johnson shadowed DeVante Parker

Why Bears had Johnson shadow Parker in win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson said the Bears were close to winning after their Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The star cornerback was adamant that the Bears had the necessary talent to win now.

They just needed to change a few things and learn how to finish.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff did just that during the Bears' mini-bye week. They made several changes on both sides of the ball, and the result was a 33-14 stomping of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.

One of those changes involved having Johnson shadow Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker. We hadn't seen the Bears move Johnson around yet this season. But the Bears felt the matchup with Parker was the perfect time to dust off that defensive wrinkle.

"Just the matchup and having a player that can do that," Eberflus said Tuesday. "You know, you have a player that can do that, can move from right to left and stay where he is and match a guy, and he did a nice job. He did a nice job."

Johnson did allow Parker to go up and grab a 50-50 ball for a 43-yard gain in the second quarter. Like everything, Eberflus believes that's correctable with a tweak in technique.

"I know the one play, the big fade down the side, he was right there," Eberflus said. "He’s just gottaー we’ve gotta coach him up there a little bit better and he wishes he would’ve finished a little bit better, but Parker’s good at that. That’s what he’s good at, we’ve all seen the plays that he’s made. We just gotta go ahead and finish through the hands there and do a better job next time."

Parker finished the game with three catches for 68 yards and was a relative non-factor outside of the jump ball in the second quarter.

In his second game back from a quad injury that cost him three games, Johnson played all 52 defensive snaps against the Patriots and once again showcased his elite talent.

Here's the snap count breakdown from the Bears' 33-14 win over the Patriots:

Quarterback: Justin Fields 71

Running backs: David Montgomery 40, Khalil Herbert 29, Khari Blasingame 14, Trestan Ebner 8

Wide receiver: Darnell Mooney 57, Equanimeous St. Brown 40, N'Keal Harry 30, Dante Pettis 22, Velus Jones Jr. 13

Tight ends: Cole Kmet 68, Trevon Wesco 20, Ryan Griffin 11

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 71, Larry Borom 71, Teven Jenkins 71, Michael Schofield 71, Sam Mustipher 61, Lucas Patrick 10, Riley Reiff 1

Defensive line: Justin Jones 35, Robert Quinn 32, Angelo Blackson 31, Al-Quadin Muhammad 27, Trevis Gipson 25, Dominique Robinson 21, Armon Watts 21, Mike Pennel Jr. 16

Linebackers: Roquan Smith 52, Nicholas Morrow 51, Joe Thomas 4

Defensive backs: Jaylon Johnson 52, Kyler Gordon 52, Eddie Jackson 52, Jaquan Brisker 51, Kindle Vildor 48, DeAndre Houston-Carson 2

Special teams: Thomas 18, Jack Sanborn 16, Houston-Carson 16, Dane Cruikshank 16, Jaylon Jones 16, Sterling Weatherford 16, Cairo Santos 14, Elijah Hicks 13, Josh Blackwell 13, Ebner 13, Griffin 9, Patrick Scales 9, Trenton Gill 9, Blasingame 8, Borom 7, Braxton Jones 7, Jenkins 7, Mustipher 7, Reiff 7, Brisker 7, Blackson 6, Schofield 6, Pettis 4, Herbert 4, Kmet 4, Wesco 3, Gipson 3, Robinson 3, Jaylon Johnson 2, Morrow 2, Gordon 2, Jackson 2, Justin Jones 2, Muhammad 2, Patrick 1, Velus Jones Jr. 1

