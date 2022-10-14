Bears snap count: Jaylon Johnson dominates in return from injury

Johnson adamant Bears have talent to win, not focused on rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- After three weeks on the sidelines, Jaylon Johnson returned to the Bears' lineup Thursday night in Chicago's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.

The third-year cornerback didn't miss a beat in the three games he missed. Johnson played 100 percent of the snaps and only surrendered one catch.

Johnson's best moment came late in the second quarter when Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz challenged Johnson deep down the left sideline. But Johnson stuck with star receiver Terry McLaurin stride for stride and knocked the ball away to force a field goal.

It was further evidence that the Bears have a legitimate No. 1 corner in their secondary.

"I mean s--t. One-on-one, I seen him look, and I knew we was man-to-man, and I think they knew that as well," Johnson said of the play after the loss. "They tried their best guy, and I was fortunate enough to make a play.

"You just got to learn to be patient. You got to kind of track the ball through his eyes, and I feel like that just comes with repetition and being confident and comfortable in the situation with my back turned. It's something I have done for a long time and there was no panic in that situation."

A few plays before that pass breakup, Johnson was flagged for what can be described as a questionable pass interference call.

"I mean, I thought that was a bulls--t call," Johnson said.

"He was ducking me," Johnson said of the official who threw the flag. "He wasn't trying to talk to me."

Johnson's return certainly gave the Bears' defense a lift, but the offense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain in the 12-7 loss. The Bears now have lost three straight games and has people starting to think about the future with the 2022 season starting to circle the drain.

Johnson doesn't want to hear that.

"Nah, that ain't us," Johnson said. "I feel like we're not losing because of what we don't have. I feel like it doesn't have nothing to do with building. I feel like we just got to execute. I feel like turnovers, not executing, has nothing to do with building. I feel like we've shot ourselves in the foot these last few weeks, and we've lost some tight games and didn't give ourselves an opportunity to win at the end of the games.

Story continues

"It's not about building. S--t everybody here is a pro. Everybody here wants to win. I think that's our focus moving forward. We're not focused on building. We got to win games."

The Bears will have a mini-bye to process the heartbreaking loss and flush it before starting to prepare for a Monday night with the New England Patriots.

Here's the snap count from the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football:

Quarterback: Justin Fields 72

Running backs: David Montgomery 56, Khalil Herbert 16, Khari Blasingame 6, Trestan Ebner 3

Wide receivers: Darnell Mooney 66, Equanimeous St. Brown 46, Dante Pettis 44, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 25, Velus Jones Jr. 12

Tight ends: Cole Kmet 67, Trevon Wesco 16, Ryan Griffin 3

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 72, Larry Borom 72, Sam Mustipher 72, Lucas Patrick 69, Teven Jenkins 66, Michael Schofield 9

Defensive line: Justin Jones 42, Al Quadin-Muhammad 37, Robert Quinn 36, Angelo Blackson 31, Armon Watts 27, Trevis Gipson 25, Dominique Robinson 17, Mike Pennel 13

Linebackers: Roquan Smith 57, Nicholas Morrow 57, Joe Thomas 12

Defensive backs: Jaylon Johnson 57, Eddie Jackson 57, Jaquan Brisker 57, Kyler Gordon 54, Kindle Vildor 47, Jaylon Jones 1

Special teams: Thomas 19, Jaylon Jones 16, Josh Blackwell 16, Jack Sanborn 16, DeAndre Houston-Carson 16, Dane Cruikshank 15, Blasingame 14, Elijah Hicks 12, Sterling Weatherford 12, Ebner 11, Velus Jones 9, Herbert 6, Griffin 5, Patrick Scales 5, Trenton Gill 5, Wesco 4, Cairo Santos 3, Jaylon Johnson 3, Morrow 3, Jackson 3, Gordon 3, Justin Jones 3, Blackson 3, Muhammad 3, Gipson 3, Robinson 3, Brisker 2, Braxton Jones 1, Borom 1, Mustipher 1, Kmet 1, Jenkins 1, Riley Reiff 1, Ja'Tyre Carter 1

