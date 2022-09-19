Bears snap count: David Montgomery owns RB1 role vs. Packers

Montgomery puts talk of RB competition to bed vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – After a week of people wondering if he would lose his job to Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery ran like a man possessed Sunday night.

The Bears’ fourth-year running back was the lone offensive bright spot for Chicago, rushing for 122 yards on 15 carries in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“D-Mo, I don’t know what he ate today, but he was running the ball like crazy,” quarterback Justin Fields said after the game.

Montgomery had a game to forget in Week 1. He managed just 26 yards on 17 carries in the Bears’ 19-10 upset over the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, backup Khalil Herbert picked up 45 yards on nine carries against the 49ers, leading many to suggest he was a better fit for the Bears’ wide-zone rushing attack than Montgomery.

Montgomery’s performance at Lambeau Field on Sunday effectively ended that narrative.

Montgomery looked like a natural in the Bears’ scheme Sunday night. He forced eight missed tackles on 15 carries and led all running backs in Week 2 with 90 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus. He also led all running backs with six explosive runs and tied for second in the NFL in red zone touches (four), trailing only Nick Chubb.

On the night, Montgomery out-snapped Herbert 33-8 and received 17 opportunities (carries and targets) to Herbert’s four.

If there was any question leading into Sunday night about the Bears’ running back pecking order, Montgomery put that to bed.

His Week 1 output was a product of the wet conditions and sloppy field that stopped his offensive line from opening up the running lanes it did on a mostly dry field Sunday night.

Bears coaches were adamant that the line blocked better on Herbert’s nine runs and had nothing to do with Montgomery’s fit in the system.

Montgomery and Herbert can combine to be a deadly one-two punch in the Bears’ backfield, but there’s no doubt who the head of the snake is after Sunday night.

Story continues

Here’s the snap count from the Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Packers:

Quarterback: Justin Fields 41

Running back: David Montgomery 33, Khari Blasingame 13, Khalil Herbert 8

Wide receivers: Darnell Mooney 37, Equanimeous St. Brown 29, Dante Pettis 23, Byron Pringle 14

Tight end: Cole Kmet 35, Ryan Griffin 11, Trevon Wesco 2

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 41, Cody Whitehair 41, Larry Borom 41, Sam Mustipher 41, Lucas Patrick 22, Teven Jenkins 19

Defensive line: Robert Quinn 52, Justin Jones 42, Angelo Blackson 40, Al-Quadin Muhammad 39, Armon Watts 26, Trevis Gipson 23, Mike Pennel 23, Dominique Robinson, Kingsley Jonathan 6

Linebackers: Nicholas Morrow 68, Roquan Smith 68, Matt Adams 21

Cornerbacks: Kyler Gordon 68, Jaylon Johnson 68, Kindle Vildor 47

Safeties: Jaquan Brisker 68, Eddie Jackson 68

Special Teams: Adams 20, DeAndre Houston-Carson 18, Jack Sanborn 15, Jaylon Jones 15, Sterling Weatherford 15, Josh Blackwell 13, Herbert 13, Blasingame 12, Robinson 9, Griffin 9, Dane Cruikshank 8, Trestan Ebner 8, Vildor 7, Pringle 6, Trenton Gill 6, Patrick Scales 6, Cairo Santos 5, Gipson 5, Muhammad 5, Jones 5, Blackson 5, Gordon 5, Morrow 5, Jackson 5, Johnson 5, Jones 2, Whitehair 2, Mustipher 2, Borom 2, Jenkins 2, Pettis 2, Kmet 2, Dieter Eiselen 2, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!