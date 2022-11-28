Bears snap count: How Chase Claypool-Trevor Siemian connection came together

How Claypool-Siemian connection came together vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. -- Chase Claypool's Bears tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The third-year wide receiver, who the Bears acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, saw six targets in his Chicago debut but was less involved in the subsequent two games.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, it would make sense to dial up numerous jump-ball opportunities for Claypool per game when he's one-on-one vs. a smaller corner.

That finally happened Sunday in the Bears' 31-10 blowout loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Claypool caught two passes for 51 yards, including a 33-yard strike. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, who started in place of the injured Justin Fields, checked to a fade or go route several times Sunday when he saw Claypool singled up.

That was from the jump.

"[Siemian] told me before the game even started, 'the first opportunity we get, we'll come to you.'" Claypool said after the game.

The 24-year-old receiver feels comfortable in the Bears' offense and insists the staff has a plan to get him involved every week, but sometimes the game script goes a different way.

Siemian knew the Bears would need to utilize Claypool's size and athleticism to keep the Jets' defense on its toes Sunday.

"It's something we talked about this week," Siemian said after the loss. "As we got close to the game, I told him, 'hey, I don't care who is over there, I'm going to throw it to you.' One of those things. I think he's a great player, got a big body, huge catch radius. He's a good player, so wanted to give a couple chances."

Claypool played the most snaps of any wide receiver Sunday at the Meadowlands. With No. 1 receiver Darnell Mooney reportedly suffering a season-ending ankle injury, Claypool's reps will likely only continue to increase over the final six games of the season.

Here's a breakdown of the snap count from the Bears' loss to the Jets:

Quarterback: Trevor Siemian 57

Running backs: David Montgomery 39, Darrynton Evans 18, Khari Blasingame 10, Trestan Ebner 1

Wide receivers: Chase Claypool 38, Byron Pringle 31, Dante Pettis 23, Equanimeous St. Brown 23, Darnell Mooney 18, Velus Jones Jr. 12

Tight ends: Cole Kmet 57, Trevon Wesco 13, Ryan Griffin 2

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 57, Cody Whitehair 57, Teven Jenkins 57, Sam Mustipher 57, Larry Borom 48, Riley Reiff 8, Michael Schofield 1

Defensive line: Al-Quadin Muhammad 50, Justin Jones 48, Trevis Gipson 39, Dominique Robinson 35, Armon Watts 34, Mike Pennel 21, Angelo Blackson 18, Taco Charlton 4

Linebacker: Nicholas Morrow 63, Jack Sanborn 63, Matt Adams 22, Joe Thomas 8

Defensive backs: Jaylon Johnson 63, Kindle Vildor 63, DeAndre Houston-Carson 63, Elijah Hicks 39, Jaylon Jones 33, Eddie Jackson 26, Dane Cruikshank 1

Special teams: Adams 23, Josh Blackwell 23, Thomas 23, Velus Jones Jr. 16, Houston-Carson 15, Hicks 15, Griffin 13, Blasingame 12, Wesco 11, Evans 10, Jaylon Jones 10, DeMarquis Gates 10, Trenton Gill 10, Blackson 8, Gipson 8, Robinson 8, Morrow 7, Patrick Scales 7, Justin Layne 7, Sanborn 6, Justin Jones 6, Cruikshank 5, Cairo Santos 2, Dieter Eiselen 2, Jackson 2, Schofield 2, Pettis 2, Braxton Jones 2, Borom 2, Kmet 2, Whitehair 2, Jenkins 1, Reiff 1, Ebner 1, Watts 1

