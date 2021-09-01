Bears are signing veteran WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears are continuing to rework their wide receiver room, signing recently-released veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The former Central Florida standout adds more speed to the Bears receiving corps, running a 4.25 second 40-yard dash in the combine in 2015. He’ll likely settle in as the team’s WR4 or WR5 as rosters continue to be finalized ahead of the regular season.

Perriman spent last season with the New York Jets, catching 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason, but was released earlier in the week.

Bears are signing former Lions’ WR Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

Perriman was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, but he missed his entire rookie season due to injuries. After struggling to catch on in 2016 and 2017, Perriman was released and resurrected his career with a number of teams. He played with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 before joining the Jets last season.

