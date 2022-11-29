Bears signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert

The Bears lost a key defensive player in safety Eddie Jackson, who suffered a foot injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Jackson suffered an apparent Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network.

With Jackson likely done for the season (with just five games left), Chicago signed veteran safest Adrian Colbert, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Colbert, a former seventh round pick by the 49ers in 2017, has spent time with five different teams before joining the Bears. He spent his first two seasons in San Francisco, where he totaled 58 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 21 games with 12 starts. He also had stops with the Dolphins (2019), Giants (2020), Browns (2021) and Jets (2021).

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire