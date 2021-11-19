Bears signing veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin

The Chicago Bears are reportedly signing veteran pass rusher and former Super Bowl champion Bruce Irvin, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Irvin was selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He became a key starter at their linebacker position and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVII against the Denver Broncos.

Irvin also spent time with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers before returning to Seattle last season. He tore his ACL in Week 2, ending his season and hasn’t played since the injury.

Veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin has signed with the #Bears, source said. With Khalil Mack banged up, some help on the edge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

The 34-year old has had a solid nine-year career, totaling at least seven sacks in four seasons, including as recently as 2019 when he totaled 8.5 sacks and 36 tackles.

“Been a long road but I’m back!” Irvin tweeted after the news broke.

Been a long road but I’m backkk! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) November 18, 2021

Irvin’s signing likely means Khalil Mack isn’t going to see the field anytime soon. The former All-Pro has been dealing with a variety of injuries this season and a foot issue has kept him out of the team’s last two games.

Mack’s status will be updated this weekend prior to the Bears taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

