Bears signing TE Stephen Carlson after rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears are signing veteran tight end Stephen Carlson to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Carlson worked out during the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend, and it’s clear he made a strong impression on the coaching staff.

Carlson, 26, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2019. He appeared in 25 games, catching six passes for 62 yards and one touchdown from 2019-20.

Unforunately, Carlson suffered a torn ACL during training camp in 2021, which sidelined him for the season. He didn’t play with an NFL team last season.

Carlson joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet and free-agent addition Robert Tonyan. Jake Tonges and Chase Allen, two undrafted rookies from last year, are also on the roster.

