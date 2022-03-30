Bears signing safety Dane Cruikshank

The Chicago Bears continue to add to their roster through the later waves of free agency, addressing an important need in the secondary. The Bears are signing safety Dane Cruikshank, according to his agent David Canter.

Cruikshank, a former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He’s played in 44 games, including four starts.

Last season, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games with four starts, totaling 43 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He has one career interception that came in 2020.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Cruikshank will sign a one-year deal with over $1 million fully guaranteed.

Cruikshank joins Eddie Jackson and DeAndre Houston-Carson as the third safety currently on the roster. While Cruikshank likely wasn’t brought in to start, he’ll serve as a key depth piece and core special teamer. He replaces the departed Deon Bush, who signed with the Chiefs earlier this free agency.

