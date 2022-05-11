Bears are signing QB Nathan Peterman to 1-year deal

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
While quarterback is far from a concern in Chicago, the Bears are signing free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Peterman spent his first two seasons with the Bills from 2017-18, where he made four starts. He opened the 2018 season as Buffalo’s starting quarterback before being replaced by first-round rookie Josh Allen, after Peterman posted a 0.0 quarterback rating. He was released in November.

Peterman spent the last few years with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’s served as a backup to Derek Carr. He appeared in two games between 2020-21, completing 3-of-5 passes for 60 yards. He briefly relieved Carr against the Bears last season, where he had two rushes for two yards.

Peterman, a former fifth-round pick by the Bills, joins quarterbacks Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian and Ryan Willis in Chicago. The Bears recently released veteran Nick Foles after failing to find a trade partner.

Fields will serve as the starter while Siemian backs him up. Peterman appears to be QB3 heading into the remainder of the offseason.

