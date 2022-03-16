In this article:

The Bears are re-signing veteran long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year, $1.273 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

He has played six seasons with the Bears.

Scales missed 2017 after signing a one-year deal with the team when he tore an anterior cruciate ligament before the season.

Scales, 34, has played 88 career games. That includes two games with the Ravens in 2014.

Bears re-signing Patrick Scales originally appeared on Pro Football Talk