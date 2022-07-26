Bears signing OT Riley Reiff to 1-year deal worth up to $12.5 million

The Chicago Bears continue to make moves along the offensive line heading into training camp. General manager Ryan Poles announced that the team was signing former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with $10 million expected to be earned.

Reiff has been productive at the left tackle position during his 10-year career, which most recently included a stop with the Bengals last season. He started 12 games before landing on injured reserve in December.

Where things stand, Reiff has to be the favorite to win the starting left tackle job heading into training camp.

There’s shaping up to be plenty of competition along the offensive line this summer, particularly at the tackle position. Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom and fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones join Reiff in competition for those starting left and right tackle roles.

