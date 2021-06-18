The Bears are signing NT Mike Pennel to a one-year deal

The Chicago Bears have wrapped minicamp and have six weeks off before reporting to training camp on July 27. But before the break, they added more depth to the defensive line.

Chicago signed veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel to a one-year deal, according to his agent Andy Simms. Pennel was one of five free agents that attended Bears minicamp on a tryout basis. And Pennel left a big enough impression to garner a one-year contract.

Pennel, a former undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2012, spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. After serving a two-game suspension to open the 2020 season, Pennel played 14 games for the Chiefs, where he totaled 29 tackles.

Before his time in Kansas City, Pennel spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and two years with the New York Jets. In seven NFL seasons, Pennel has totaled 155 tackles, including eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

While nose tackle Eddie Goldman didn’t report for mandatory minicamp, he’s expected to be present for training camp in late July. But the addition of Pennel serves as good depth should anything happen.

