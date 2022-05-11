Bears signing Nate Peterman

The Bears are bringing in another quarterback behind Justin Fields.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chicago is signing Nate Peterman to a one-year contract.

Peterman spent the last three seasons with the Raiders, primarily as the club’s third quarterback. He appeared in one game in 2020, attempting five passes. Then he played one game in 2021 but didn’t make a throw.

Peterman joined the Raiders after a failed stint with the Bills, who released him after he threw three interceptions in a Week Nine start in 2018. Peterman also infamously threw five interceptions in the first half of his first career start against the Chargers back in 2017.

The Bears now have Peterman, Trevor Siemian, and Ryan Willis at quarterback behind Fields. The club agreed to release Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles late last month.

