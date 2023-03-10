Bears are re-signing long snapper Patrick Scales

The Chicago Bears are bringing back long snapper Patrick Scales, according to The Athletic‘s Kevin Fishbain.

Scales is the longest-tenured Bears having been with the team since 2015, and it spoke volumes that general manager Ryan Poles opted to re-sign Scales to a one-year deal last offseason. Scales was just one of two players from the former regime to be brought back.

Scales is coming off another solid year with the Bears, where he was the lone Chicago player to receive a single All-Pro vote for 2022.

Now, the Bears reunite their special teams unit from a season ago, featuring kicker Cairo Santos, punter Trenton Gill and Scales.

In his eight-year career, Scales has appeared in 105 games as a long snapper with the Ravens (2014) and Bears (2015-22). He’s appeared in every game for Chicago dating back to 2018.

Scales joins fullback Khari Blasingame, along with exclusive rights free agents Dieter Eiselen, Josh Blackwell and Andrew Brown as Bears players who have been re-signed ahead of free agency.

