The Bears plan to sign veteran tackle Jason Peters. They haven’t signed him yet.

Coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Tuesday that Peters remains in the COVID entry protocol, a five-day waiting period before the player can join the team. Given the rules for 2021, this means that Peters is not vaccinated — because vaccinated players currently have no waiting period.

Chicago’s decision to sign Peters even though he’s not vaccinated contradicts claims we’ve seen from multiple agents that their unvaccinated players have no chance. Or maybe it just speaks to the level of desperation the Bears currently are experiencing, given among other things the lingering back issues experienced by rookie second-rounder Teven Jenkins.

Either way, at a time when some are watching and waiting for teams to begin cutting unvaccinated players, the Bears are bringing one in.

Bears signing of Jason Peters shows unvaccinated players still have a chance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk